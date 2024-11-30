James McPake hails ‘job done’ and Dapo Mebude goal as Dunfermline ease through in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

James McPake hails ‘job done’ and Dapo Mebude goal as Dunfermline ease through in Scottish Cup

Strikes from Mebude and Matty Todd earned the Pars a 2-1 win away to Edinburgh City.

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

James McPake has declared it a case of ‘job done’ for Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

But he insists the victory over Edinburgh City should have been more comfortable than the eventual 2-1 scoreline.

A goal after just five minutes from Dapo Mebude eased any Pars’ nerves over their trip to Meadowbank to face a team two divisions below.

And, with home keeper Mark Weir then brilliantly keeping out a fantastic Matty Todd lob and Mebude’s header, the Fifers effectively sealed the win with a deflected effort from Todd 17 minutes from time.

Dapo Mebude slides in to finish off a Josh Cooper cross.
Dapo Mebude finishes off a Josh Cooper cross for Dunfermline’s early opener. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

League Two City – who played attractive passing football throughout – briefly threatened a grandstand finish with Connor Young’s injury-time penalty.

But it came too late to seriously trouble Dunfermline’s passage into Monday night’s draw.

“Yes,” replied McPake when asked if it was ‘job done’. “It should have been more comfortable than it was.

“I said that to the players in [the dressing room]. There have been games where we’ve lost and say that we maybe should have won.

“We had chances created today, and it was another one of them. I think we had a lot of good chances.

‘In the draw’

“The goalie made two really good saves. The one that he saves and Josh Cooper puts over the bar and then the one from Matthew [Todd], which would have been a great goal.

“We got ourselves in front early on and I think when you get that second goal you’re complete control of the game. I don’t think Tobi [Oluwayemi] had an awful lot to do.

“It’s a team two divisions below you. They’re going to throw everything at it.

“They get a penalty but there’s not enough time in it. Job done and we’re in the draw for the next round.”

Mebude’s goal was not only his maiden strike for Dunfermline but also his first since September 2021.

Dapo Mebude points to the sky as he celebrates scoring his first goal for Dunfermline Athletic.
Dapo Mebude celebrates his first goal in over three years. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It would have been a cathartic moment for the former Rangers and Watford striker, who is rebuilding his career after a life-threatening car crash in January that left him in a coma for five days.

“He has had to work really hard, not just to get back playing football, but to get healthy,” added McPake. “He’s healthy, he’s now fit, he’s strong.

“He’s been annoyed at himself. I think that that goal’s not been coming. Sometimes you get like that, you try a wee bit harder.

‘Hopefully he kicks on and relaxes’

“To be fair, it’s been annoying me, because every week I’m saying to him, this will be your week, you’re going to get your goal now. It’s not happened.

“To get it so early on, I was delighted for him. Hopefully, now he just kicks on and relaxes.

“He’s as brave as he comes, not just for what he comes through, but the way he plays and the way he puts himself about in the game.

“He’s talented as well, so the goals are going to come. It’s just about that belief for him now that he’s got that and a couple of other wee chances.”

More from Football

Dundee drew at Kilmarnock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty picks out key impact from the bench in Kilmarnock draw…
All smiles: Emmanuel Adegboyega capped a super defensive showing with a late goal
Jim Goodwin lauds 'HEROIC' Dundee United defending as Tangerines complete St Mirren hat-trick
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
Neill Collins recalls knockout heroics and shocks with Sheffield United ahead of Raith Rovers'…
Fin Robertson
Dundee star Fin Robertson discusses hospital trip for 'freak' Aberdeen injury and reveals new…
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
Josh Rae pinpoints reason for slow start with St Johnstone as keeper declares himself…
Focused: Kai Fotheringham is seeking to kickstart his season
Kai Fotheringham follows in footsteps of Scotland stars with secret weapon to handle Dundee…
Dundee North End co-manager Kevin McNaughton holds the Scottish Cup. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Kevin McNaughton says Dundee North End will 'surprise' people in historic Scottish Cup clash…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari issues 'defend from the front' rallying call to St Johnstone ahead of…
Simo Valakari.
JIM SPENCE: Simo Valakari is smooth operator - but St Johnstone boss' velvet glove…
Billy Koumetio denies Kyle Vassell
Dundee at Kilmarnock: Team news as referee who earned fury of Tony Docherty set…

Conversation