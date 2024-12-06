Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash picked for live TV as date for showdown revealed

Dundee and Dundee United will battle out their Scottish Cup fourth round tie live on Premier Sports.

The clash of the round will see the two City of Discovery sides pit their wits against each other for the second time in January.

The duo are slated to face off in the Premiership on January 2 at Dens Park, before a repeat show just over a fortnight later in the cup.

The fierce rivals played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Tannadice at the start of the season.

Both Dundee and Dundee United are enjoying good seasons and the double derby showdown promises to be crucial as we head into the second half of the campaign.

Those unable to get tickets for the Scottish Cup clash will be able to watch the game live on Premier Sports.

The match will take place on Monday, January 20, with an 8pm kick off.

The January 2 league derby – for which unprecedented demand for tickets saw Dundee’s website crash on Wednesday morning – will also be live on TV, broadcast on Sky Sports with a 5.30pm kick off.