Dundee FC website crashes as fans rush to secure New Year derby tickets

Dundee FC’s website crashed as fans rushed to buy tickets for the New Year derby with Dundee United at Dens Park.

Briefs for the blockbuster January 2 clash went on sale at 10am on Friday, only for the Dark Blues’ site to collapse under what Courier Sport understands was unprecedented demand.

Fans looking to snap up tickets saw an error message from just after 10am until the club website was restored at around 10:25am. Online sales are now running smoothly.

Supporters queueing up in person at the Dens Park ticket office were still able to secure their seats as on-location software bypasses the affected dundeefc.co.uk domain.

The site’s hosting company is understood to have informed the club it had never seen such a large surge of traffic at any point in its history.

With both city sides enjoying good campaigns in the Premiership, the New Year clash, which would always be a hot ticket, looks to be even more enticing than normal for fans.

Dundee will host United again in January, with the fourth round Scottish Cup tie between the teams having been picked for live TV broadcast and moved to the evening of Monday, January 20.