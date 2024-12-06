Dundee FC website crashes as fans rush to secure New Year derby tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC website crashes as fans rush to secure New Year derby tickets

The Dark Blues' site was temporarily overwhelmed by demand for briefs.

By Sean Hamilton
The ticket office at Dens Park. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee FC’s website crashed as fans rushed to buy tickets for the New Year derby with Dundee United at Dens Park.

Briefs for the blockbuster January 2 clash went on sale at 10am on Friday, only for the Dark Blues’ site to collapse under what Courier Sport understands was unprecedented demand.

Fans looking to snap up tickets saw an error message from just after 10am until the club website was restored at around 10:25am. Online sales are now running smoothly.

Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United at Sunday's derby. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Simon Murray of Dundee challenges for the ball with Ross Graham of Dundee United in the first derby of the season in August. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Supporters queueing up in person at the Dens Park ticket office were still able to secure their seats as on-location software bypasses the affected dundeefc.co.uk domain.

The site’s hosting company is understood to have informed the club it had never seen such a large surge of traffic at any point in its history.

With both city sides enjoying good campaigns in the Premiership, the New Year clash, which would always be a hot ticket, looks to be even more enticing than normal for fans.

Dundee will host United again in January, with the fourth round Scottish Cup tie between the teams having been picked for live TV broadcast and moved to the evening of Monday, January 20.

