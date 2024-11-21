Hunt for ‘aggressive’ dog in Stirlingshire after man bitten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for ‘aggressive’ dog in Stirlingshire after man bitten

The attack happened close to Dumyat, one of the Ochil Hills.

By Alex Watson
The cyclist had been on the Jerah trail at Dumyat, near Menstrie. Image: Cedarkae B/Shutterstock
Police are hunting for a dog and its owner after a man was bitten in Stirlingshire.

The cyclist was attacked on the popular Jerah trail at Dumyat, near Menstrie, on Sunday.

Jason Merrilees said he was approached by the dog, which seemed aggressive, before it jumped and bit his leg.

According to the 42-year-old, the female owner of the dog was standing around 30 metres away at the time, along with three other people.

He says one member of the group asked if the dog’s bite had “broken the skin”.

Mr Merrilees told The Courier: “I said: ‘Your dog should have a muzzle on, it’s just bitten me.’

“And the owner said: ‘We’ve tried that before, but it didn’t work’.”

Dog owner said Dumyat attack was because victim ‘was on a bike’

The cyclist said the owner claimed the dog had bitten him because he was on a bike.

Mr Merrilees responded to point out the attack could have been on a child cyclist, to which he claims the owner insisted that would not happen.

He then reiterated that the dog should have been wearing a muzzle, to which one of the group responded: “You should have a muzzle on.”

He told The Courier he then decided to report the incident to the police. He asked for contact details from the group, but they refused.

Dumyat is a popular spot for walkers, runners and cyclists living in and around Stirling. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Sunday, 17 November 2024, police received a report a man had been bitten by a dog on a track near Menstrie Woods. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the dog and its owner.”

Mr Merrilees said he followed online NHS advice and thoroughly cleaned the wound on his return home.

An online consultation confirmed there are no signs of infection.

‘I just hope it doesn’t happen to somebody else’

But he fears others could be hurt by the same dog.

He said: “I’m just hoping something gets done or she even gets spoken to, so that doesn’t happen to somebody else.

“There was a wee girl walking with her mum and dad just two minutes down the trail – it could have been her.”

The cyclist said he is also more nervous when out on his bike and he see dogs off the lead.

“You wouldn’t mind as long as it was under control. Now, every time I’m coming up to a dog, I don’t know how it’s going to react,” he said.

Conversation