Trains cancelled across Tayside and Fife due to signalling faults

Other services may be delayed or revised.

By Andrew Robson
Breaking news

Trains are being cancelled across Tayside and Fife due to two signalling faults on the network.

A fault with the signalling system between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy is causing significant disruption to services in Fife.

Several trains calling at Kirkcaldy have been cancelled.

Disruption is expected to last until around 10am.

Additionally, an issue with the signalling system in Arbroath is causing delays between Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen.

The 7.06am train from Dundee to Arbroath has been cancelled.

The issue is expected to last until 8.30am.

It follows three signalling faults across the region on Monday.

Passengers can stay updated by using the live network map.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

