Broughty Ferry domestic abuser acted like ‘drill sergeant’ during years of torment

A “drill sergeant” who subjected his partner to almost 15 years of drunken abuse has been ordered to perform unpaid work.

Andrew Campbell, 58, repeatedly punched the woman on the body, hid and damaged her belongings and even mocked her dead mother.

The physical and mental torment happened at the homes they shared in Broughty Ferry between November 2010 and April this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how ex-serviceman Campbell would binge drink before launching into acid-tongued outbursts.

The woman described being “completely petrified” after Campbell’s first abusive act, around Christmas 2010, when he forcibly grabbed her wrist and told her not to ruin the day for his parents.

Left ‘covered in bruises’

The pair first met in Broughty Ferry in 2009 and the woman was aware Campbell “liked a drink” and said he drank alcohol most days.

He continued to drink while taking medication prescribed after knee surgery.

Prosecutor Nicola Caira said: “His behaviour escalated and he would often be found lying on the floor in a confused state.

“The complainer described herself as being racked with anxiety. His addiction to medication and abuse lasted for six months.

“She recalls an occasion of being assaulted by the accused. She said it occurred in the hallway with a child present.

“The accused began punching her on the chest and arm. She couldn’t say how many times but said it was ‘lots’.”

The woman said she was “covered in bruises” as a result.

‘Relentless’ verbal abuse

Campbell would routinely “shout, swear and rant” at the woman, with his diatribes described as being essentially the same every time.

He would call the woman a “f****** idiot”, a “waste of space” before insulting her parents, including her dead mum.

Mrs Caira said the woman would cover her ears and “beg” Campbell to stop but he would not listen.

The fiscal depute added: “The complainer said the worst part of the abuse was how relentless it was.

“It was as if the accused was on a loop. He would make up lies about what people would say.

“The accused would blame her for everything that went wrong and would make her feel absolutely awful about herself.

“She felt like was going insane.”

‘Drill sergeant’

Campbell would later seek refuge in a basement room and go on benders lasting as long as a week, while continuing his abuse.

He underwent counselling and suffered a “breakdown” at one stage, with police and paramedics called to assist.

Over Christmas 2023, the woman likened Campbell to a “drill sergeant” as he barked abuse while flat-pack furniture was being built.

He spent days under the influence of alcohol mixed with sleeping tablets.

The court heard how Campbell would deliberately damage and hide the woman’s phone – essential to her business – and hide keys, including his own.

Campbell, now living in Grimsby, pled guilty to attacking the woman on various occasions between 2010 and 2019 and a separate charge of engaging in an abusive course of conduct between 2019 and this year.

He is already subject to a separate community payback order for domestic offending against the woman.

Accused has been ‘ on a journey’

Solicitor David Sinclair said Campbell, a telecommunications engineer, has made significant changes to his life.

Mr Sinclair said his client accepts responsibility and is “sorry for the anguish he has caused to his family.”

“He has made excellent progress. Mr Campbell has thrown himself into his work and is no longer drinking.

“He is accepting the issues he’s carried over from his childhood and adulthood and wants to better himself with a view to improving himself.

“The journey he has been on has not been insignificant.

“It has been a very deep, soul-searching exercise and one that he’s going to be continuing on.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Campbell, who appeared emotional in the dock: “I have been told in some detail about the way you behaved towards your partner over a prolonged period. I could well understand the terrible effect it’s had.

“It’s one of the most serious ones that I have come across. It’s had a devastating impact on your family.

“However, I also have to balance that with what I have learned about your own circumstances.

“The (social work) report tells me about your own background, your previous service in the military.

“It appears you have engaged extremely well with a community payback order and made very good progress.

“If I send you to prison, it would undo the progress you have made.”

As an alternative to custody, Campbell was placed on an 18-month community payback order comprising of supervision and a requirement to attend a programme for domestic offenders.

He was ordered to perform 250 hours of unpaid work and made subject to a five-year non-harassment order.

