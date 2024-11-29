Jim Goodwin lauds ‘attitude’ and ‘intelligence’ as Dundee United ace comes in from the cold

Jim Goodwin has hailed the attitude and “game intelligence” of Kai Fotheringham after the winger came in from the cold to help Dundee United gain a point against Rangers.

The 21-year-old was a shock selection at Ibrox last week, lining up on the right side of a 4-4-1-1 for his first start since a Premier Sports Cup win over Buckie Thistle on July 23.

Prior to his welcome return in Govan, Fotheringham’s Premiership action this term had amounted to four substitute appearances totalling 46 minutes.

For a player who contributed 15 goals and seven assists during the Terrors’ march to the Championship title last season, it has been a jarring step up to the top-flight.

However, Goodwin is adamant he had no hesitation in fielding the youngster against the Light Blues to carry out a tireless, diligent effort curtailing the attacking threat of Brazilian full-back Jefte.

Fotheringham ‘important’ in Rangers draw

“I was really pleased with Kai (against Rangers),” said Goodwin. “He’s a good boy, in terms of his attitude on a daily basis.

“He’s had to wait patiently for his opportunity, which is going to be something that happens throughout the course of the campaign for several players.

“They all want to play every minute of every game, but they need to be understanding, and sometimes the team will change depending on opposition. Sometimes we’ll see something tactically that will suit different personnel.

“Whether we win, lose or draw, the team in the next game might change.

“Kai understands that.

“He was a really important player for us last season. His stats – the goals and assists – were excellent and he’s still developing. I was delighted with his work rate and fitness levels against Rangers, given how long he’d been out.

“Kai’s game intelligence is very good, and I knew he would take on the messages we gave him before the Rangers game. He was an important player in getting that result.”

Goodwin: United ‘lucky to have’ Strain

Goodwin also had praise for Ryan Strain, who will line up against his former club when United host St Mirren at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon.

Strain endured four months on the sidelines after a hamstring tear against Stenhousemuir in July required surgery. But after just two substitute appearances, he was back in the starting line-up against Hibs on November 3.

He hasn’t looked back since, turning in fine showings against Ross County and Rangers – and freeing Luca Stephenson to shine in the heart of midfield.

Strain’s return has been an understated success story.

“We know the quality Ryan has,” continued Goodwin. “In my opinion, he’s been one of the best players (in the Premiership) in that wing-back position for several seasons.

“Credit to him for his fitness levels; to be out for that length of time and be able to come back into the team – almost as if he he’d never been injured – has been fantastic.

“Credit to the medical department, as well, for getting him into such good shape.

“Ryan can do both sides of the game. Defensively, he is good one-vs-one, and he carries a real attacking threat. There’s not many out there with the crossing ability he does, and we’re very lucky to have him.

“I’m sure he’ll be excited to play against his old team and see some familiar faces – but doing his best for Dundee United.”

Meanwhile, Ross Graham has trained fully this week and will be back in the United squad for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the reverse fixture in Paisley on October 5.