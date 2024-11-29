EXCLUSIVE: Police could move out of Dundee West Bell Street HQ in huge stations shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Police could move out of Dundee West Bell Street HQ in huge stations shake-up

The city's main police office could be vacated as part of a £500 million plan.

Police Scotland could move away from their West Bell Street branch
The Police Scotland Tayside Division headquarters at West Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Bryan Copland

Police chiefs are considering moving out of their West Bell Street HQ in Dundee in a huge shake-up of their stations, The Courier can reveal.

Proposals are being considered that could see officers and staff vacate their Dundee home of nearly 50 years.

Although no decision has yet been made on the future of West Bell Street, a relocation to another site in Dundee is being considered as part of the force’s estates masterplan.

The proposal has emerged in a report to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) – the governance body for policing in Scotland.

The report details how an estimated £500 million of investment will be needed in Scotland’s police estate over the next 10 years – including moving to new or redesigned hubs.

Relocation from West Bell Street considered as part of police masterplan

One of the priority areas identified is Tayside, “with a particular focus on Dundee and relocating from West Bell Street” and finding “a new custody solution” for the city.

It also details how there are “acute problems” with the condition of police buildings in Dundee.

No further information has been revealed about the potential move out of West Bell Street but Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland told the SPA the force could consider “co-locating” with other authorities where it chooses to leave one of its own buildings.

That has already happened temporarily in Forfar following the closure of the town’s police station, with officers and staff moving into the Angus Council HQ.

ACC Sutherland said: “The current repair bill to simply meet the standards that we require (in Police Scotland buildings) is in the region of £245m as we sit today.

“Doing nothing is not an option as this repair bill will only grow and our buildings will get older.”

He insists no decisions have yet been taken on specific locations and the public will be consulted on any moves.

Police Scotland has operated from the West Bell Street premises for 47 years. Image: DC Thomson

He also says any such moves will not be driven by money but by a desire to create a modern and fit-for-purpose police estate.

ACC Sutherland added: “One of the design principles we have is around co-location, where it’s appropriate to do so and where it will provide best value for public bodies as a whole, for the use of public estate and the way that we deliver police services.

“But that won’t always be the right thing to do, is to move in with a local authority just because there’s a building sitting empty.

“It will have to be for the right reason, to make sure we can continue to deliver that service.”

Police Scotland’s chief financial officer says buildings vacated in “good locations” within towns and cities could be sold off or redeveloped.

Whole offices and stations could also be revamped where appropriate.

West Bell Street was opened in 1977 to accommodate the new Tayside Police force.

It is now the main base for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division and includes facilities for detaining people in custody.

Changes to Dundee police HQ are ‘funding-dependent’

In a statement to The Courier, ACC Sutherland said: “The masterplan sets out the strategic intent for our estate across Scotland.

“Subject to the required funding, this will be delivered over the next 10 years.

“We must continue to adapt to changing demands and the plan will evolve to consider that.

“The initial phase of developing the masterplan focused on gathering and analysing data to assess the current state of our buildings.

“This allowed us to identify where our priority issues were, with Tayside identified as one of our such priorities.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland of Police Scotland speaking at a Scottish Police Authority meeting Image: Scottish Police Authority/YouTube

“The masterplan has now been endorsed by the Scottish Police Authority board. We are seeking approval for its concept, funding and implementation.

“As this is funding-dependent, no decisions have been taken at this time with regard to specific properties.

“West Bell Street is one of a number of locations where discussions will now take place to consider the best way forward to deliver the enhanced estate envisaged under the estates masterplan.”

Police Scotland has already announced plans to close the annexe office building at West Bell Street.

More from Dundee

The procession in 2023.
Dundee Hooley: Full details of St Andrew's Day celebrations
Brassica
Council looking to quadruple rent at Dundee Waterfront site of failed restaurant
5
Rebecca-Rose McReady and Gary Lawson of Archies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee food and drink venue inside former barber shop
To go with story by Laura Devlin. People encouraged to come out for bumper Christmas weekend Picture shows; Council leader Mark Flynn, Councillor Steven Rome, Lord Provost Bill Campbell and NL Productions O'Halloran. City Square, Dundee . Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Dundee gears up for bumper Christmas weekend as locals encouraged to get involved
Police on Dryburgh Street during the incident. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Woman and youth charged after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
Apex Dundee staff picking up the award. Image: Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa
Dundee hotel wins top industry award for 'best experience'
Parking meters in Dundee city centre have been targeted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Warning to Dundee drivers as scammers target parking meters with QR codes
Jamie Daniels in his Dundee flat where water regularly pours in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee student left with water pouring through ceiling and mushrooms growing inside flat
4
Police car
Driver led 70mph city chase then told police 'you are s**t drivers'
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee primary school closure plans still on as new consultation dates revealed

Conversation