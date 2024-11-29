EXCLUSIVE: Police could move out of Dundee West Bell Street HQ in huge stations shake-up

Police chiefs are considering moving out of their West Bell Street HQ in Dundee in a huge shake-up of their stations, The Courier can reveal.

Proposals are being considered that could see officers and staff vacate their Dundee home of nearly 50 years.

Although no decision has yet been made on the future of West Bell Street, a relocation to another site in Dundee is being considered as part of the force’s estates masterplan.

The proposal has emerged in a report to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) – the governance body for policing in Scotland.

The report details how an estimated £500 million of investment will be needed in Scotland’s police estate over the next 10 years – including moving to new or redesigned hubs.

Relocation from West Bell Street considered as part of police masterplan

One of the priority areas identified is Tayside, “with a particular focus on Dundee and relocating from West Bell Street” and finding “a new custody solution” for the city.

It also details how there are “acute problems” with the condition of police buildings in Dundee.

No further information has been revealed about the potential move out of West Bell Street but Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland told the SPA the force could consider “co-locating” with other authorities where it chooses to leave one of its own buildings.

That has already happened temporarily in Forfar following the closure of the town’s police station, with officers and staff moving into the Angus Council HQ.

ACC Sutherland said: “The current repair bill to simply meet the standards that we require (in Police Scotland buildings) is in the region of £245m as we sit today.

“Doing nothing is not an option as this repair bill will only grow and our buildings will get older.”

He insists no decisions have yet been taken on specific locations and the public will be consulted on any moves.

He also says any such moves will not be driven by money but by a desire to create a modern and fit-for-purpose police estate.

ACC Sutherland added: “One of the design principles we have is around co-location, where it’s appropriate to do so and where it will provide best value for public bodies as a whole, for the use of public estate and the way that we deliver police services.

“But that won’t always be the right thing to do, is to move in with a local authority just because there’s a building sitting empty.

“It will have to be for the right reason, to make sure we can continue to deliver that service.”

Police Scotland’s chief financial officer says buildings vacated in “good locations” within towns and cities could be sold off or redeveloped.

Whole offices and stations could also be revamped where appropriate.

West Bell Street was opened in 1977 to accommodate the new Tayside Police force.

It is now the main base for Police Scotland’s Tayside Division and includes facilities for detaining people in custody.

Changes to Dundee police HQ are ‘funding-dependent’

In a statement to The Courier, ACC Sutherland said: “The masterplan sets out the strategic intent for our estate across Scotland.

“Subject to the required funding, this will be delivered over the next 10 years.

“We must continue to adapt to changing demands and the plan will evolve to consider that.

“The initial phase of developing the masterplan focused on gathering and analysing data to assess the current state of our buildings.

“This allowed us to identify where our priority issues were, with Tayside identified as one of our such priorities.

“The masterplan has now been endorsed by the Scottish Police Authority board. We are seeking approval for its concept, funding and implementation.

“As this is funding-dependent, no decisions have been taken at this time with regard to specific properties.

“West Bell Street is one of a number of locations where discussions will now take place to consider the best way forward to deliver the enhanced estate envisaged under the estates masterplan.”

Police Scotland has already announced plans to close the annexe office building at West Bell Street.