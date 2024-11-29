Labour win West Fife by-election by TWO votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour win West Fife by-election by TWO votes

Voters in the West Fife and Coastal Villages ward went to the polls on Thursday.

By Claire Warrender
Labour's Karen Beaton. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Labour have triumphed in a Fife Council by-election, pipping the SNP by just two votes.

Karen Beaton took the West Fife and Coastal Villages seat previously held by Labour’s Graeme Downie.

The former police officer secured 881 votes, with SNP candidate Paul Steele polling 879.

Mr Downie stood down after he became the new Dunfermline and Dollar MP in July, beating second-placed SNP candidate Naz Anis-Miah by more than 8,000 votes.

Labour had hoped to stem the anger against the party’s winter fuel payment cuts.

However, Ms Beaton admitted she did not expect the result to be so narrow.

“It was always going to be close,” she said. “But we didn’t expect it to be that close.”

Disappointingly low turnout

She said voters had concentrated more on local issues, such as the fight for a new health centre in Kincardine.

The existing facility has been declared not fit for purpose but a long-promised new one has been hit by a major funding delay.

Ms Beaton said potholes, road safety and bus services had also been mentioned.

However, she was disappointed by the extremely low turnout by voters, something she hopes to address.

At only 19%, less than a fifth of the electorate actually cast a vote.

“We need to look at why we’re not engaging with people,” she said.

The West Fife by-election candidates Paul Buchanan-Quigley, Fiona McCowan, David Ross, Daniel Smith, new Labour councillor Karen Beaton and Paul Steele with Fife Council chief executive Ken Gourlay, third left. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The new Labour councillors is now one of three members representing the West Fife and Coastal Villages Ward.

It’s a busy area that includes historic Culross as well as former mining communities.

And she says she is looking forward to working with the SNP’s Sam Steele and Conservative councillor Conner Young.

Meanwhile, Ms Steele says the SNP is “obviously disappointed” with the by-election outcome.

However, she also plans to work collaboratively for the good of the ward.

Full West Fife and Coastal Villages by-election result

The by-election result means the Fife Council minority Labour administration still has 19 members compared to the SNP’s 34.

The Liberal Democrats have 13 councillors and there are eight Conservatives and one independent.

Labour sources were left buoyant at the victory in the backyard of Dunfermline MSP and Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville.

One senior party figure said it was the second candidate hand-picked by the SNP MSP who they had defeated.

“She may be the third,” they added.

The full West Fife and Coastal Village result:

Karen Beaton (Labour) – 881

Paul Steele – (SNP) – 879

David Ross – (Scottish Conservatives) – 426

Paul Buchanan-Quigley (Liberal Democrat) – 227

Fiona McCowan – (Scottish Greens) – 128

George Morton – (Independent) – 64

Daniel Smith- (Scottish Family Party – 53

Conversation