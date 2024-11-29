Domino’s opening new takeaway in Dunfermline with free pizza on offer

Domino’s is opening a new Dunfermline takeaway with free pizzas on offer.

The outlet at Pittsburgh Retail Park in Halbeath is the fast food chain’s second in the city, joining the existing outlet at Hospital Hill.

The new Dunfermline Domino’s Pizza takeaway opens on Monday December 16 when customers will have the chance to sample free food.

The firm is also recruiting for staff at the premises.

Ricky Kandola, operations director at franchise partner SK Group, said: “We’re excited to open another store in Dunfermline to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza.

“As we come into the busiest and most wonderful time of the year, we are also delighted to have Dunfermline North as part of the 10 new stores we are opening across the country ahead of Christmas.

“We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from Dunfermline can grow and develop their careers.

“Over 90% of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

The store is celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 16 at 11am, where locals can meet the new team and try some pizza.

Ricky added: “The store will be giving out free personal pizzas with special golden postcards on opening day, as well as a free cookie with every collection order during opening week.

“Dunfermline residents can also enjoy scrumptious deals including 50% off pizza with no minimum spend using the code GOGET50% and two topping deals from £3.99 on collection orders.”