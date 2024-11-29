‘Outstanding’ Dundee star Josh Mulligan backed to go ‘to the top’ by ex-Dee

Josh Mulligan has been backed to “go to the top” of the game by a former Dundee midfielder – if he gets a run on the right flank.

The Dens Park academy graduate played a starring role for the Dark Blues in their victory over Hibs last weekend.

Mulligan picked up the Player of the Match in the 3-1 win after making the move to right wing-back with Jordan McGhee moving into a central position.

It is a position he enjoys where he has “space down the right flank” to run at players having played there for Peterhead on loan as a youngster.

A team-mate of his in the 2021/22 season was Simon Ferry after moving to Balmoor from his hometown club Dundee.

On his Open Goal podcast, Ferry was full of praise for Mulligan’s performance.

“I was delighted that Josh Mulligan played right-back. He’s played centre-mid for Dundee and done alright,” Ferry said.

“We played him right-back at Peterhead and he was a f***ing superstar. I was so happy he played right-back on Saturday.

“He was outstanding. I’ve said it before, I think he’s one that can go to the top.

“He’s a right-back, I hope they give him a run of games at right-back.”

Rave reviews

Also on the podcast was Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday alongside ex-Rangers and Leeds striker Ross McCormack and former Celtic and Ayr man Paul Slane.

Halliday, too, was very complimentary about the Dundee youngster and revealed he’d been getting rave reviews from a Scotland U/21 team-mate.

“I’ve said it before that I really like him,” Halliday added.

“I watched him playing for the Scotland U/21s where he played centre-mid.

“There are people in football who you trust their opinion and Lennon [Miller] has always highly rated him.

“Lennon really likes him.”

Young players

Ferry also took a moment to praise Dens boss Tony Docherty, a former guest on the show.

“Three youth academy products starting for Dundee. I know a lot has been made about not enough [young] players playing.

“Mulligan started, Fin Robertson back in the fold and Lyall [Cameron] obviously played.

“Well done to Tony Doc.”