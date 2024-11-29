‘Outstanding’ Dundee star Josh Mulligan backed to go ‘to the top’ by ex-Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Outstanding’ Dundee star Josh Mulligan backed to go ‘to the top’ by ex-Dee

Simon Ferry was glowing in his praise for former team-mate Mulligan.

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back as Dundee hammered Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS

Josh Mulligan has been backed to “go to the top” of the game by a former Dundee midfielder – if he gets a run on the right flank.

The Dens Park academy graduate played a starring role for the Dark Blues in their victory over Hibs last weekend.

Mulligan picked up the Player of the Match in the 3-1 win after making the move to right wing-back with Jordan McGhee moving into a central position.

It is a position he enjoys where he has “space down the right flank” to run at players having played there for Peterhead on loan as a youngster.

A team-mate of his in the 2021/22 season was Simon Ferry after moving to Balmoor from his hometown club Dundee.

Josh Mulligan in action on loan at Peterhead.

On his Open Goal podcast, Ferry was full of praise for Mulligan’s performance.

“I was delighted that Josh Mulligan played right-back. He’s played centre-mid for Dundee and done alright,” Ferry said.

“We played him right-back at Peterhead and he was a f***ing superstar. I was so happy he played right-back on Saturday.

“He was outstanding. I’ve said it before, I think he’s one that can go to the top.

“He’s a right-back, I hope they give him a run of games at right-back.”

Rave reviews

Andy Halliday.
Motherwell’s Andy Halliday. Image: SNS.

Also on the podcast was Motherwell midfielder Andy Halliday alongside ex-Rangers and Leeds striker Ross McCormack and former Celtic and Ayr man Paul Slane.

Halliday, too, was very complimentary about the Dundee youngster and revealed he’d been getting rave reviews from a Scotland U/21 team-mate.

“I’ve said it before that I really like him,” Halliday added.

“I watched him playing for the Scotland U/21s where he played centre-mid.

“There are people in football who you trust their opinion and Lennon [Miller] has always highly rated him.

“Lennon really likes him.”

Young players

Simon Ferry.
Simon Ferry played 23 times for Dundee.

Ferry also took a moment to praise Dens boss Tony Docherty, a former guest on the show.

“Three youth academy products starting for Dundee. I know a lot has been made about not enough [young] players playing.

“Mulligan started, Fin Robertson back in the fold and Lyall [Cameron] obviously played.

“Well done to Tony Doc.”

More from Dundee FC

Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty vows to be 'active' in January transfer window
Sean Kelly is a Dee. Image: David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Sean Kelly signing as defender's link to Dark Blues…
Sean Kelly left Livingston in the summer. Image: Andy Buchanan/Shutterstock
Dundee snap up free agent defensive cover after injuries strike
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson's Dundee recovery timeline revealed as Dark Blues lose ANOTHER experienced campaigner to…
2
Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron
Dundee offer new deals to 8 out-of-contract stars
Luke Graham has been a hit on loan at Falkirk. Image: SNS
Young Dundee star Luke Graham praised for role in Falkirk Championship surge
Seun Adewumi
Dundee want to extend Seun Adewumi's loan from Burnley
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee academy products lead the way - momentum is now key for…
Clark Robertson
Clark Robertson injury latest as Dundee star Josh Mulligan reveals why he limped off…
Josh Mulligan picked up the Man of the Match award. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan: Time for Dundee to kick on

Conversation