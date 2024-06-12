New planning application for Kincardine Health Centre despite funding limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New planning application for Kincardine Health Centre despite funding limbo

NHS Fife says it wants to be ready to move if money does become available.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
How the new Kincardine Health Centre could look.
How the new Kincardine Health Centre could look. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

Plans for a new and improved Kincardine Health Centre are ready, even if funding to see it built is not.

The long-anticipated proposals made their second appearance on Fife Council’s planning portal this week.

And they reveal images of a single storey health centre with a central courtyard garden.

Communities and politicians have been pushing the case for new health centres in Kincardine and Lochgelly for years.

The existing Kincardine Health Centre is not fit for purpose
The existing Kincardine Health Centre is not fit for purpose. Image: Google.

They claim both are out of date and not fit for purpose.

NHS Fife has also acknowledged the centres “no longer meet the needs of the local populations.”

However, while the communities have been promised new health facilities, nothing has ever happened.

And there was further disappointment last year when the Scottish Government announced funding will not be confirmed until the “second half of the decade.”

No change to funding situation

NHS Fife confirmed the funding situation hasn’t changed.

However, it wants to have plans in place so they can move quickly when money becomes available.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We remain entirely committed to the project and the submission of the new planning application helps ensure we are in the best possible position to commence the build as soon as the necessary capital funding is made available.”

The health board lodged the first planning application in October 2022 but withdrew it about six months ago.

This followed changes to planning policy.

Kincardine Health Centre will be built in park

If the planning application is approved, and if NHS Fife is able to secure the funds, the new health centre will be built in the northern corner of Kincardine’s Feregait park.

The design is described as a flexible and accessible “contemporary health and wellbeing centre for the community of Kincardine”.

According to planning papers, the concept also aims to provide “a focus on wellbeing”.

If approved, the new Kincardine Health Centre will be built at Feregait Park. Image: Google.

The board says it will enhance “the patient and visitor experience whilst also enhancing the daily experience of the administrative and medical staff”.

The proposal would use up approximately 20% of the park’s four hectares, which is classed in Fife’s 2010 greenspace strategy as one of the only “reasonable quality” greenspaces in Kincardine.

However, board members say it will not impact the existing sports pitches and playing fields.

And it is considering options to upgrade nearby greenspaces to offset the loss.

This will include provision of community/wildlife gardens, allotments, playpark improvements and new benches and picnic areas.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.

