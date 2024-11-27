Full list of city centre road closures for Dundee Hooley

Road closures will be in place as the Dundee Hooley returns for St Andrew’s Day.

The city centre event will take place this Sunday (December 1) between 3pm and 8pm.

The Dundee Hooley has become a favourite in the city’s winter calendar and is returning for a third consecutive year.

The event has moved from City Square to Meadowside for 2024.

It includes a torchlit procession through the city centre with giant illuminated animal puppets including a unicorn and dragon.

Full list of roads closed for Dundee Hooley celebrations

The following roads will be closed for the Dundee Hooley between 8am and 10.30pm on Sunday:

Euclid Street

Euclid Crescent

Meadowside (Constitution Road to Reform Street)

Panmure Street (Euclid Crescent to Meadowside)

Reform Street

Bank Street

There will also be rolling road closures during the parade between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on the below streets:

Meadowside (Bell Street to Panmure Street)

Panmure Street (Meadowside to Murraygate)

Cowgate (St. Andrew’s Street to Murraygate)

Murraygate

Commercial Street (Seagate to Meadowside)

High Street (Commercial Street to Reform Street)

The Courier has produced a guide to activities on offer at this year’s Dundee Hooley.