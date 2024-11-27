Full list of city centre road closures for Dundee Hooley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Full list of city centre road closures for Dundee Hooley

The St Andrew's Day celebration takes place this Sunday (December 1).

By Ellidh Aitken
Rolling road closures will be in place for the Dundee Hooley parade. Image: Alan Richardson
Road closures will be in place as the Dundee Hooley returns for St Andrew’s Day.

The city centre event will take place this Sunday (December 1) between 3pm and 8pm.

The Dundee Hooley has become a favourite in the city’s winter calendar and is returning for a third consecutive year.

The Dundee Hooley is moving from the City Square to Meadowside. Image: Alan Richardson

The event has moved from City Square to Meadowside for 2024.

It includes a torchlit procession through the city centre with giant illuminated animal puppets including a unicorn and dragon.

Full list of roads closed for Dundee Hooley celebrations

The following roads will be closed for the Dundee Hooley between 8am and 10.30pm on Sunday:

  • Euclid Street
  • Euclid Crescent
  • Meadowside (Constitution Road to Reform Street)
  • Panmure Street (Euclid Crescent to Meadowside)
  • Reform Street
  • Bank Street

There will also be rolling road closures during the parade between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on the below streets:

  • Meadowside (Bell Street to Panmure Street)
  • Panmure Street (Meadowside to Murraygate)
  • Cowgate (St. Andrew’s Street to Murraygate)
  • Murraygate
  • Commercial Street (Seagate to Meadowside)
  • High Street (Commercial Street to Reform Street)

The Courier has produced a guide to activities on offer at this year’s Dundee Hooley.

Conversation