News Woman taken to hospital after crash at beauty spot near Callander The road was closed for more than two hours. By Stephen Eighteen April 28 2024, 2:28pm April 28 2024, 2:28pm Woman taken to hospital after crash at beauty spot near Callander The crash happened on the A84 next to Loch Lubnaig, near Callander. Image: Google Street View A woman was taken to hospital after a crash at a beauty spot near Callander. Police were alerted to a one-vehicle collision on the A84 next to Loch Lubnaig, north of the Stirlingshire town. The road, which is popular with tourists, was closed for more than two hours on Saturday afternoon. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a one-car crash on the A84, north of Callander, around 3.55pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024. "Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. "The road was re-opened shortly after 6pm."
