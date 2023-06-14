STEVE FINAN: Dundee under-25 car crime yobs have lost their right to leniency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Dundee under-25 car crime yobs have lost their right to leniency

The under-25s who are stealing, joyriding and burning cars in Dundee are entitled to leniency under Scottish sentencing guidelines - even if they are repeat offenders.

Burnout car on rugby playing fields in Dundee.
Car crime is a major concern in Dundee, but if the culprits are under-25 there's only so much police can do. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Steve Finan

I am amazed that police in Dundee keep arresting a core of 15 or so under-25s who steal, joyride, and burn cars every night. Amazed, that is, by the law that allows this to happen.

The 15 are regularly arrested, are awaiting trial for multiple offences, are subject to dozens of bail orders – but cannot be remanded in custody under the new national criminal justice strategy.

They can’t be stopped.

Because they are under 25, they must be treated leniently. So they get out of custody and carry on with their destruction spree.

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "The under-25s law should have stipulated a limit which ensured anyone committing multiple crimes in quick succession loses the leniency factor."

They know they can’t be touched. They stick two fingers up at society and the police.

To any copper reading this: you have my heartfelt sympathy.

These kids’ parents probably didn’t discipline them. This will have worsened at school where there was no punishment for bad behaviour either.

A teacher told me of an incident in Dundee where a 15-year-old boy was throwing desks around a classroom. The “strategy” was to leave the room, allow him to smash it up, then after he got tired ask what was upsetting him and could the teachers do anything to make him feel better?

Chief Superintendent Phil Davidson in police hat and hi-vis jacket speaking to reporters in Dundee.
Chief Superintendent Phil Davidson says police in Dundee are limited in what they can do to tackle crime if the offender is under-25.

The world has gone mad. The law allows it to be mad.

Under-25 crime guidelines look better on paper than on streets of Dundee

This “leniency for under-25s” idea – introduced by the Scottish Sentencing Council last year – will have been dreamed up in a lovely airy room with sparkling mineral water and a tray of quinoa nibbles.

The law-makers will have impressive degrees, wonderfully good intentions, and zero experience of the real world.

They’ll have based this leniency idea on some study that looks great on paper.

And I have to admit, the notion that everyone is, all the time, basically a good person is a laudable one. Not remotely in touch with reality, of course, but it’s nice that some people believe it.

Youth in a hooded top and jeans using a screwdriver to break into a parked car.
Police say a ‘core group’ of under-25s are responsible for much of the car crime in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Some people have to be shown the way to be good. Others must be forced to be good. Some have to be removed from society until they learn that stealing and burning isn’t good.

Justice has to ensure that actions have consequences.

Leniency or lunacy?

If you’d run this leniency idea past anyone in Dundee who has been a victim of this sort of crime, or just anyone with common sense, they’d have pointed out it has a rather obvious failing.

A flaw that should have stood out like it had a neon sign flashing “danger here”.

It is this: the under-25s guidelines should have stipulated a limit which ensured anyone committing multiple crimes in quick succession loses the leniency factor.

If you never tell a child to stop taking sweeties it will carry on taking sweeties.

A system works only if it makes things better. This system has clearly failed to do that.

It should be urgently re-examined and a clause put in ensuring the police and courts can take effective action against repeat offenders no matter their age.

Because the situation, as it stands, is lunacy.

We’d be as well having no law at all.

So which of our MSPs will raise this Dundee-specific problem in parliament?

