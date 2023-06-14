More ‘innocent lives’ will be lost while SNP delay A9 dualling, campaigner warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More ‘innocent lives’ will be lost while SNP delay A9 dualling, campaigner warns

New SNP transport chief Fiona Hyslop was given a major wake-up call on her first day in the job.

By Justin Bowie
It was been warned more lives will be lost on the A9. Image: DC Thomson.

More innocent lives will continue to be lost while the SNP falls short of its long-promised commitment to fully dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness, MSPs were warned today.

The comment was seen as a wake-up call for new Scottish Government transport chief Fiona Hyslop on her first day in the job, one week after Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart left the role.

Four SNP politicians have now held the role in the past two years.

Laura Hansler, a campaigner from Kingraig just off the A9, was in Holyrood to hammer home her message that widening the road needs to be a priority.

MSPs were warned:

  • Upgrades may not be completed in full until at least 2050.
  • Locals fear the road and don’t want to use it.
  • Future dualling bids between Tomatin and Moy may cost even more than a previously rejected offer, according to engineers.

Ms Hansler opened a petition on Holyrood’s website to improve road safety on the A9 last year in the wake of a social media campaign.

Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser praised her “powerful testimony” in Holyrood.

He said: “If any SNP-Green ministers bothered to tune into the committee, they will have heard an extremely powerful testimony from Laura Hansler who is tirelessly campaigning to dual the A9.”

The SNP promised to dual the route to the Highlands in 2009, and said all upgrades would be finished by 2025.

A9 campaigner Laura Hansler. Image: Supplied.

Earlier this year former transport minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed that commitment would no longer be met.

Now locals have been left in limbo as to when the government will meet their vow to fully widen the 80-mile stretch of road between Perth and Inverness.

Ms Hansler highlighted more than 300 deaths occurred due to accidents on the A9 since 1979.

She told MSPs most fatalities on the route come as a result of head-on collisions.

The activist wants a memorial to be established on the A9 to commemorate those who have died and point out which ministers have failed to live up to their promises.

Fiona Hyslop is the SNP’s new transport minister.

She said: “Innocent people are playing with their lives day in, day out on the A9. It appears to be getting treated like a country backroad.

“A total of 335 people have now lost their lives on the Perth-Inverness section of the A9 since 1979.

“These people are not statistics that I will allow to be hidden in a drawer to make these situations more palatable.

“Many more lives are going to be lost on the A9 over the coming months.”

‘Utterly shambolic’

Ms Hansler fears the full project may not be completed until 2050, but warned this was a “conservative” estimate given ongoing holdups.

She branded this an “utterly shambolic state of affairs”.

On Monday, civil engineers slated the government’s handling of the long-overdue upgrades and claimed they knew for years the vow would not be met.

Grahame Barn, chief executive of the Civil Engineering Contractors Association, also appeared in parliament alongside Ms Hansler.

He claimed government agency Transport Scotland’s contracts put too much of the financial risk on firms who would otherwise bid to upgrade sections of the A9.

Instead he believes the government should offer a “new engineering contract” which has become the “industry standard” since 1993.

In May, then transport chief Ms Gilruth confirmed a bid to carry out upgrades between Tomatin and Moy had been rejected due to high costs.

However, Mr Barn warned any firms which apply in future may demand even more money since construction costs have gone up.

That means the government may have delayed dualling this particular stretch of the A9 without any financial benefit in the long-run.

Last year, a bereaved Dunkeld mum said every tragedy on the road is a similar trauma to her own.

Residents in the area have been demanding a roundabout on the A9 to make the route safer.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government remains firmly committed to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

“The £3 billion investment to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness is one of the biggest transport infrastructure projects in Scotland’s history.

“Our sympathy is with everyone who has been affected by the loss of a loved one, and with anyone who has been injured on our roads. One death on our roads is simply one too many.”





