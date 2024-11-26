Shops sign new Overgate leases ahead of Frasers opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Shops sign new Overgate leases ahead of Frasers opening

Existing stores have extended their leases and a US bakery chain confirms it is opening.

By Paul Malik
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

With Frasers’ opening inching ever closer, we’ve taken a look at who is joining them and who has decided to stick around after signing extended Overgate leases.

The department store is looking to throw open the doors by the end of spring next year.

At 100,000 square feet, Frasers concept store will take over three floors worth of units left empty following the closure of Debenhams in 2021.

Debenhams in the Overgate before it closed in 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

Sports Direct and USC will move from their current homes into the new store, while Game and Evans Cycle also plan to open there by the middle of 2025.

And US bakery chain Cinnabon is due to open in the Overgate by the end of the month.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group purchased the Overgate in March 2023.

Who has signed new Overgate leases

As of November, 18 stores have renewed their lease agreement to stay in the busy shopping centre.

Most recently Next, who have been a fixture of the Overgate since its revamp in 2000, signed-up for another five years, securing their status in the centre until 2030.

Shoppers queue outside Next in the Overgate for the start of the Boxing Day sale in 2018. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson

This should help quell fears that opening stores in Gallagher, Kingsway West and The Stack retail parks could see the fashion giant pulling out of the centre.

Office, the shoe retailer, has agreed to a lease extension for its ground floor shop.

And TUI, the travel agents on the first floor, have also agreed to stick around after signing a new Overgate lease.

What new shops are in the Overgate?

Sportwear company Castore, made famous through its connections with Sir Andy Murray, opened its first Dundee shop earlier this month, signing a five-year lease.

Sir Andy Murray wearing a Castore hoody and cap. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Catalan fashion company Mango will take a new unit on the ground floor for at least 10 years — occupying more than 4,000 square feet and opening in April 2025.

Fashion retailer Mango could be coming to Dundee
Mango. Image: Shutterstock

Mooboo Tea has just opened its new store on the upper level, also signing a 10-year lease.

And American bakery chain Cinnabon will take-up a new store for the next decade on the upper level, adding another food offering alongside the relocated Muffin Break and burger-chain Five Guys.

Cinnabon will open in Overgate by the end of November. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson.

They join Rituals, Pandora, Lovisa, Bee Inspired, and The Leith Collective, all of whom have opened in the Overgate since Frasers bought the centre 18 months ago.

Significant step for Overgate

Malcolm Angus, Overgate centre manager, said: “This announcement is another significant positive development for Overgate, for Dundee, and for the wider region.

“Since Frasers Group invested in the centre 18 months ago the transformation has been remarkable.

Overgate centre manager Malcolm Angus. Image: DC Thomson

“The forthcoming arrival of Mango and newly arrived Castore is particularly exciting news for Overgate – both are names our customers frequently request – and including Cinnabon also confirmed on Tuesday, the centre has now so far welcomed 15 new brands since the acquisition by Frasers Group.

“Reinforcing the positive retail story for Dundee further are the number of new lease extensions being signed by key tenants.”

More from Business

Yatter CEO Gavin Bell. Image: Yatter
Kinross marketing boss on handling millions of pounds and selling firm aged 30
Jake Molloy continues to participate in the climate change debate, with a particular interest in how to deliver a just transition for workers and society.
Dundee man on how death of colleague inspired mission to save North Sea lives
Smooth Clinic director Karla Rae. Image: FSB Scotland
How Fife mum went from job hopping to hair removal specialist
Director Steven Dewar taking bids at the Curr and Dewar auction.
Dundee auction house Curr & Dewar boss on its 160 years of history
Helen Marnie has toured the world as the lead singer of Ladytron - now she's started a business in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Pop star who tours the world opens Angus coffee shop
Property developer Jennifer Olivier outside Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee 'house-flipper' on biggest project yet transforming Jessie's Kitchen
Louis King at Simply Solutions office. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife card payment company goes bust after sacked office manager wins court case
3
CR0050930, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photos of Dundee University scientist David Gray, who got into drug discovery because his brother was asthmatic. His son also ended up being asthmatic and the drugs David helped develop are used by his son every day. Picture Shows; Dundee University scientist David Gray, School of Lifes Sciences, University of Dundee, Dow Street, Dundee, 19th Nov 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee scientist David grew up watching his brother struggle to breathe - so he…
Staff at Exscientia's Dundee office. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee AI drug company born in city coffee shop sold for £500m
Azaad owner Amar Salimi. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee takeaway boss says Just Eat has businesses 'over a barrel' with price hike
4

Conversation