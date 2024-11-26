Shops sign new Overgate leases ahead of Frasers opening

With Frasers’ opening inching ever closer, we’ve taken a look at who is joining them and who has decided to stick around after signing extended Overgate leases.

The department store is looking to throw open the doors by the end of spring next year.

At 100,000 square feet, Frasers concept store will take over three floors worth of units left empty following the closure of Debenhams in 2021.

Sports Direct and USC will move from their current homes into the new store, while Game and Evans Cycle also plan to open there by the middle of 2025.

And US bakery chain Cinnabon is due to open in the Overgate by the end of the month.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group purchased the Overgate in March 2023.

Who has signed new Overgate leases

As of November, 18 stores have renewed their lease agreement to stay in the busy shopping centre.

Most recently Next, who have been a fixture of the Overgate since its revamp in 2000, signed-up for another five years, securing their status in the centre until 2030.

This should help quell fears that opening stores in Gallagher, Kingsway West and The Stack retail parks could see the fashion giant pulling out of the centre.

Office, the shoe retailer, has agreed to a lease extension for its ground floor shop.

And TUI, the travel agents on the first floor, have also agreed to stick around after signing a new Overgate lease.

What new shops are in the Overgate?

Sportwear company Castore, made famous through its connections with Sir Andy Murray, opened its first Dundee shop earlier this month, signing a five-year lease.

Catalan fashion company Mango will take a new unit on the ground floor for at least 10 years — occupying more than 4,000 square feet and opening in April 2025.

Mooboo Tea has just opened its new store on the upper level, also signing a 10-year lease.

And American bakery chain Cinnabon will take-up a new store for the next decade on the upper level, adding another food offering alongside the relocated Muffin Break and burger-chain Five Guys.

They join Rituals, Pandora, Lovisa, Bee Inspired, and The Leith Collective, all of whom have opened in the Overgate since Frasers bought the centre 18 months ago.

Significant step for Overgate

Malcolm Angus, Overgate centre manager, said: “This announcement is another significant positive development for Overgate, for Dundee, and for the wider region.

“Since Frasers Group invested in the centre 18 months ago the transformation has been remarkable.

“The forthcoming arrival of Mango and newly arrived Castore is particularly exciting news for Overgate – both are names our customers frequently request – and including Cinnabon also confirmed on Tuesday, the centre has now so far welcomed 15 new brands since the acquisition by Frasers Group.

“Reinforcing the positive retail story for Dundee further are the number of new lease extensions being signed by key tenants.”