‘We never expected this’ say friends behind growing Dundee salon

Two Dundee friends who launched their own business just before the pandemic are now planning to expand the venture.

Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney set up Salon Fierce in early 2020 after years of working alongside one another.

But just four weeks later, they were forced to close the doors as the country was plunged into lockdown.

Growth of Dundee salon

When those restrictions were lifted, the demand for professional hairdressers – rather than the lockdown DIY approach – meant the business had outgrown its original premises on Polepark Road.

Ashley said: “We opened another shop on Strathmore Avenue and we run the two shops for a year and a half.

“We opened there and the same thing happened – we had to close down because of Covid.

“In November 2021 we then took the leap to find a bigger shop.

“By March last year we shut both the small shops and opened a bigger one on Arbroath Road.”

Salon Fierce products launched

The business, located within the former TSB Bank, has 11 full-time staff and five self-employed workers.

Now they have launched their own hair and skincare products and are in the process of becoming an academy.

That means they will be able to offer training courses on a wide range of services – from hairdressing to waxing and nails to skincare.

Ashley, 32, said: “We’ll have more than 30 courses that we’re able to offer to people who want to get their own start in the business.”

The duo have been blown away by the speed the business has grown.

“We never expected this,” Ashley added.

“It’s amazing and we’re just so grateful. We’ve been so lucky that our clients have followed us. It has been great.”

Ashley said working with Nicola, her best friend of more than 10 years, has been easy so far.

“It’s great working together. Nicola is really laid back and I’m a bit of a control freak so we’re a good match.”

Future plans for Dundee business

She also outlined the firm’s ambitious future plans.

“We want to go around different cities and show off our products. We really want the academy to kick off and keep the shop busy.”

Ashley said offering young people a chance to start their careers is also important.

“It’s a good chance for people to get their foot in the door.

“We get asked probably every other week by younger girls to have a Saturday job.

“It’s a shame because there’s so many young people that would like to get in, but you can’t say yes to everyone.”