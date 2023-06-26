‘We never expected this’ say friends behind growing Dundee salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We never expected this’ say friends behind growing Dundee salon

The Dundee salon, which was launched just before the pandemic, has already outgrown two premises.

By Gavin Harper
Salon Fierce owners Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Salon Fierce owners Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two Dundee friends who launched their own business just before the pandemic are now planning to expand the venture.

Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney set up Salon Fierce in early 2020 after years of working alongside one another.

But just four weeks later, they were forced to close the doors as the country was plunged into lockdown.

Growth of Dundee salon

When those restrictions were lifted, the demand for professional hairdressers – rather than the lockdown DIY approach – meant the business had outgrown its original premises on Polepark Road.

Ashley said: “We opened another shop on Strathmore Avenue and we run the two shops for a year and a half.

“We opened there and the same thing happened – we had to close down because of Covid.

Salon Fierce has expanded since it was set up by Ashley Duvenhage and Nicola Rooney in early 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“In November 2021 we then took the leap to find a bigger shop.

“By March last year we shut both the small shops and opened a bigger one on Arbroath Road.”

Salon Fierce products launched

The business, located within the former TSB Bank, has 11 full-time staff and five self-employed workers.

Now they have launched their own hair and skincare products and are in the process of becoming an academy.

That means they will be able to offer training courses on a wide range of services – from hairdressing to waxing and nails to skincare.

Ashley, 32, said: “We’ll have more than 30 courses that we’re able to offer to people who want to get their own start in the business.”

Some of the Salon Fierce products. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The duo have been blown away by the speed the business has grown.

“We never expected this,” Ashley added.

“It’s amazing and we’re just so grateful. We’ve been so lucky that our clients have followed us. It has been great.”

Ashley said working with Nicola, her best friend of more than 10 years, has been easy so far.

“It’s great working together. Nicola is really laid back and I’m a bit of a control freak so we’re a good match.”

Future plans for Dundee business

She also outlined the firm’s ambitious future plans.

“We want to go around different cities and show off our products. We really want the academy to kick off and keep the shop busy.”

Ashley said offering young people a chance to start their careers is also important.

Nicola Rooney at work inside the Arbroath Road salon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s a good chance for people to get their foot in the door.

“We get asked probably every other week by younger girls to have a Saturday job.

“It’s a shame because there’s so many young people that would like to get in, but you can’t say yes to everyone.”

