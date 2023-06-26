Dundee United announce new contracts for 4 young stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United announce new contracts for 4 young stars

The latest batch of academy kids have signed new contracts at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore has signed a new deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United starlet Craig Moore has signed a new deal. Image: SNS

Dundee United have revealed the names of four up-and-coming stars who have signed new contracts at Tannadice.

Craig Moore, Layton Bisland and Ruaridh Adams have all signed one-year deals, while Bryan Mwangi has committed until the summer of 2025.

Mwangi, described by United as a ‘technically gifted attacking midfielder’, has been rewarded for his superb form at under-18 level last year, where he shone after fighting back from a foot injury.

Moore became the youngest Tangerines player ever to start a competitive match when he took the field against Rangers at Ibrox in December 2021.

He has not been seen again in first team action, but has trained regularly with the top squad, while captaining United’s U18s for the past two seasons and appearing for Scotland U17s.

Craig Moore asks for the ball at Ibrox. Image: SNS

‘Combative and athletic full-back’ Bisland spent time on loan at Cowdenbeath and Peterhead last season, clocking up 29 senior appearances along the way.

A stint with Brechin City in the season prior shows the 19-year-old’s path has risen consistently since his first taste of senior action and he has been handed a 12-month extension with United.

Ruairidh Adams (in pink) in Lowland League action for Gala Fairydean Rovers last season. Image: Russel Hutcheson

Finally, Adams has committed himself for a further season.

United’s B team goalkeeper spent last season on loan with Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Lowland League and was part of the side that won the East of Scotland Cup.

Players bid farewell

Meanwhile, several United academy graduates are to leave the club this summer.

Darren Watson, Finn Robson, Jacob Comerford, Adam Hutchison, Jamie McCabe, Stuart Heenan and Arron Donald are all moving on, with the Tangerines’ best wishes.

