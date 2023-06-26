Dundee United announce new contracts for 4 young stars

Dundee United have revealed the names of four up-and-coming stars who have signed new contracts at Tannadice.

Craig Moore, Layton Bisland and Ruaridh Adams have all signed one-year deals, while Bryan Mwangi has committed until the summer of 2025.

Mwangi, described by United as a ‘technically gifted attacking midfielder’, has been rewarded for his superb form at under-18 level last year, where he shone after fighting back from a foot injury.

Moore became the youngest Tangerines player ever to start a competitive match when he took the field against Rangers at Ibrox in December 2021.

He has not been seen again in first team action, but has trained regularly with the top squad, while captaining United’s U18s for the past two seasons and appearing for Scotland U17s.

‘Combative and athletic full-back’ Bisland spent time on loan at Cowdenbeath and Peterhead last season, clocking up 29 senior appearances along the way.

A stint with Brechin City in the season prior shows the 19-year-old’s path has risen consistently since his first taste of senior action and he has been handed a 12-month extension with United.

Finally, Adams has committed himself for a further season.

United’s B team goalkeeper spent last season on loan with Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Lowland League and was part of the side that won the East of Scotland Cup.

Players bid farewell

Meanwhile, several United academy graduates are to leave the club this summer.

Darren Watson, Finn Robson, Jacob Comerford, Adam Hutchison, Jamie McCabe, Stuart Heenan and Arron Donald are all moving on, with the Tangerines’ best wishes.