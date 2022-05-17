Dundee United pathway hailed as Tannadice teens embark on Scotland U17 Euros campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United pathway hailed as Tannadice teens embark on Scotland U17 Euros campaign

By Alan Temple
May 17 2022, 7.00am
MacLeod on Scotland U17 duty
MacLeod on Scotland U17 duty

Rory MacLeod hopes Dundee United’s Tangerine teens can take the European Under-17 Championship by storm with Scotland.

And the precocious forward reckons United’s trio of call-ups is testament to the work being done by the academy team at Tannadice.

MacLeod, Craig Moore and Lewis O’Donnell have all been named in Brian McLaughlin’s 21-strong squad for the showpiece in Israel.

No other club have more players selected in the group than United, albeit Celtic and Rangers also have three youngsters involved.

MacLeod, right, and Manchester United kid Louis Jackson

MacLeod and Moore, both only 16 years of age, have already made their senior bows for the Terrors.

O’Donnell has been in several United match-day squads but is yet to be afforded minutes on the pitch.

“It’s always good when you have a manager [Tam Courts] who believes in young people,” MacLeod told Courier Sport. “He has given us a chance.

“Academy players have been trusted all season to go out there and do a shift for the club — and I’ll take that confidence into Scotland duty.

“It’s a great boost to have Lewis [O’Donnell] and Craig [Moore] there too. That’s a compliment to what’s happening at United.

“We can bounce off each other — we all know each other so well, and we know each others’ games — so you feel a bit more comfortable.

“But I’m also close with the other boys in the squad and hopefully we can do well over in Israel.”

A brilliant platform

Nevertheless, an onerous challenge awaits, particularly given the absence of Liverpool wonderkid Ben Doak, considered the jewel in the crown of this age group.

In Group D of the youth showpiece, Scotland begin their campaign with a mouth-watering test against Portugal — considered one of the favourites to take the crown — this evening (May 17, 6pm).

Talented trio: Moore, O’Donnell and MacLeod

They face Denmark in Ramat Gan on May 20 before a clash with Sweden in Lod on May 23.

Scotland’s games will be broadcast on the BBC website and iPlayer service.

Personally, playing against Celtic was the perfect-confidence booster for going away,” continued MacLeod, who struck the post in last week’s 1-1 draw against the Hoops.

“To go up against players of that calibre just pushes me into games against Portugal, Sweden and Denmark.

“They are big games against really talented opponents — but I’m feeling full of belief.

“This tournament is a brilliant platform for all of the boys in the squad; going up against some of the top players in the world from our age group.

“We’ll try to do ourselves justice.”

EXCLUSIVE: Rory MacLeod revels in Dundee United ‘dream’ as fearless forward reveals Callum McGregor Celtic assignment

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]