Veterans’ anger over council ‘snub’ as SNP independence conference held in Dundee

Dundee Ex-Services Association claims it was forced to cancel a parade to City Square at the weekend.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Armed Forces Day parade in Dundee in 2019
The Armed Forces Day parade in Dundee in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A group of veterans have accused Dundee City Council of “snubbing” the Armed Forces after they were forced to cancel a parade due to the SNP independence conference.

The Ex-Services Association had planned to march through the city centre to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The parade would have ended with a service at City Square.

But the event was cancelled when organisers learned of the SNP independence conference taking place in the Caird Hall on the same day.

The association is also unhappy at what it says was a lack of support from the local authority in organising an official Armed Forces Day event.

Planned Dundee Armed Forces Day parade cancelled

Retired major Colin Gray, secretary for City of Dundee Combined Ex-Services Association, said: “We held meetings as far back as February with members of Dundee City Council including on one occasion, Lord Provost Bill Campbell.

“It became very clear that the council were not going to be organising any event to acknowledge Armed Forces Day on June 24.

“That in itself was a huge snub to the Armed Forces community and especially the many veterans who served in the Royal Navy, Army or Royal Air Force.

The Armed Forces Day parade in Dundee in 2019
Veterans had planned to march through Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We as an association decided that we would hold a short parade and church service to acknowledge the work and sacrifices made by current serving personnel as well as the veterans.”

The parade planned to make its way from Dundee High School down Reform Street to City Square, where there would be a service of thanksgiving and rememberance.

Maj Gray said: “This information was spread far and wide throughout the Armed Forces community.

Fears over SNP conference protesters

“However, on May 22, I was informed by the council that the SNP were holding an independence conference in the Caird Hall that day.

“We knew from past experience that those attending this conference, plus possible independence protesters, could spill out onto the City Square while we were trying to hold our parade and service.

“We had no option but to cancel this event.”

The SNP conference was interrupted by a woman who heckled the first minister over in anger over failures surrounding a disgraced Dundee surgeon.

First Minister Humza Yousaf on stage after his speech at the SNP independence convention at Caird Hall in Dundee
First Minister Humza Yousaf on stage after his speech at the SNP independence convention at Caird Hall in Dundee. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

While that was happening, the association instead held a service in the Congregational Church on Constitution Road.

Maj Gray said: “We were obviously so disappointed in having to make this decision, especially as Armed Forces Day is an annual event and always occurs on the closest Saturday to June 27.

“Therefore, in our opinion, that event and date should always be the priority event.

“We ask for no more or no less than the other towns and cities throughout Scotland that are able to hold such events to show their appreciation.

‘Total disregard for Armed Forces’

“Our council has shown a total disregard and a lack of respect for our Armed Forces community.”

Maj Gray says the church service went ahead as planned, with the lord provost attending.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council greatly values the Armed Forces community within Dundee and the contributions service people make in serving the country.

“Dundee City Council has a long and mutually supportive relationship with the Armed Forces having signed the Armed Forces Community Covenant and received a Gold Award in its Employer Recognition scheme.

“The Council met with the City of Dundee Combined Ex-Services Association to offer support and assistance in marking this year’s Armed Forces Day.

“All relevant council services are open to working constructively in the future with the City of Dundee Combined Ex-Services Association in ways to specifically mark Armed Forces Day.

Lord and Lady Provost attended events

“The Lord and Lady Provost attended the Association’s service on Saturday  in an official capacity to show their respect for the city’s Armed Forces.

“They also attended an event in Broughty Ferry on Saturday morning before the Association’s Church Service and then a Civic Reception for the DCA – Art Night which took place in the City Chambers. On all three occasions on Saturday, the Lord Provost was in attendance in an official capacity.”

Lord Provost Bill Campbell Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

He added: “Armed Forces Week was marked with a flag-raising ceremony in City Square on Monday June 19 where the Lord Provost took part alongside military and religious personnel from the area to display the city’s commitment to the Armed Forces community.

“In addition to this, the Lord Provost has attended four Armed Forces and Veterans events in the past five days. Up to June 26 this year, the Lord Provost has attended a total of 23 Armed Forces and Veterans events – not only in Dundee but in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Rosyth.”

