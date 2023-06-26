Monday court round-up — Hit own mother and ‘hardest c**t’ jailed again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monday court round-up — Hit own mother and ‘hardest c**t’ jailed again

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A man has appeared in court on multiple charges following an early morning “disturbance” in Coupar Angus.

Emergency services were called to the town’s Strathmore Avenue and Princes Croft area just after 5.30am on Friday.

The neighbourhood was cordoned off by police for about five-and-a-half hours.

Members of the public were advised to stay clear while investigations were carried out.

Police on Princes Croft, Coupar Angus
Princes Croft, Coupar Angus, on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Ryan Lochrane, 20, appeared in private on petition at Perth Sheriff Court accused of two assaults and two counts of breach of the peace.

Lochrane, whose address was listed only as Perth and Kinross, also faces an allegation of vandalism and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He made no plea during the brief hearing before Sheriff William Wood and was released on bail.

Jail for sex attacker

A sex attacker who preyed on a young woman as she walked home alone in Perth has been jailed for more than two years. Sinister stalker Barrie Cameron, 45, from Perth, forced himself on his victim after tailing her down a city centre street and sexually assaulted a second woman in a supermarket.

Barrie Cameron
Barrie Cameron.

Hit own mother

A teenager forced his mother to flee their home wearing only a towel after punching her in the face.

Tyler Ocimek, 19, attacked his mum following a disagreement.

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay said the woman went to a neighbour for aid.

She said: “The accused has punched her in the left hand side of her face.

“She ran outside to neighbours house for help. She was visibly distressed.

“She was wrapped only in a towel, as she had been having a shower prior to this.”

David McLaughlin said Ocimek no longer lives with his mother and had not spoken to her since the June 22 2022 assault.

Tyler Ocimek. Image: Facebook.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he attacked another boy two days prior to the incident, hitting him twice on the head.

Ocimek, of Turriff Place, Kirkcaldy, admitted both assaults.

Sheriff Robert More told him: “I find it inconceivable that someone could punch their own mother” and placed Tylerhim  on a structured deferred sentence,.

Balaclava booze run

A couple attempted to raid a Fife convenience store while wearing homemade balaclavas. Callum Munro, 29, and Emma Morgan, 33, were spotted as they tried to smash through the window of Spar in Thornton on a desperate booze run.

Callum Munro and Emma Morgan.

‘Hardest c**t’ jailed again

The self-proclaimed ‘hardest c**t in Dundee’ has been jailed for the second time in a week after being caught breaking his curfew to go shoplifting.

Boastful thug Jay Clark admitted repeatedly breaching his tag rules to go on drink raids to his local branch of Asda.

Clark – who told police he was “the hardest c**t in Dundee” while struggling and spitting on them – was jailed for four months for breaching his curfew twice in March this year to steal from the superstore and a third time, on April 2.

Jay Clark
Jay Clark. Image: Facebook.

The four-month jail term was imposed to run alongside the nine months he was handed last week for lashing out at officers as they tried to arrest him.

He told them: “I’ll stick a f***ing needle in your neck.

“I’ll stab your dog, your cat, your maw, your gran, your daughter.

“You’re a dead man. I’m the hardest c**t in Dundee.

“Do you know who I am?”

Clark, 26 , from Dundee, admitted assault and threatening and abusive behaviour against two officers on November 9 2022.

Freedom – gone in 60 seconds

A car thief was hunted down by police after he registered his mobile phone under the name Memphis Reigns – Nicolas Cage’s character in car crime drama Gone in 60 Seconds. Steven Mason, who has more than 30 convictions for car crime, struck at sheds, homes and outbuildings in Cupar, Perth and Arbroath, making off with an £80,000 haul including a Volkswagen Golf, two dirt bikes, a motorcross machine, three racing cycles and accessories.

Angelina Jolie and Nicolas Cage in Gone In 60 Seconds
Angelina Jolie and Nicolas Cage in Gone In 60 Seconds. Image: Shutterstock.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

