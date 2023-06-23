Coupar Angus ‘disturbance’: Police urge locals to avoid street

Police have urged people to avoid a Coupar Angus street following reports of an “ongoing disturbance”.

Officers were called to the Strathmore Avenue area of the Perthshire town at 5.35am on Friday morning.

Police say there is not believed to be any wider risk – but have asked the public to stay away while they carry out an investigation.

The nature of the incident is not known.

Police dogs are understood to be at the scene of the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it is also in attendance but has not commented any further at this time.

One neighbour said that it has been “happening since just after midnight”.

He said: “It’s not really a surprise seeing something happen around here but nothing like this has ever happened since I’ve lived here.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.35am on Friday, 23 June, 2023, police were called to the Strathmore Avenue area of Coupar Angus, following a report of a disturbance.

“Officers remain at Princes Croft and enquiries are ongoing.”