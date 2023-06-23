Disgraced Perthshire golf club boss was EIGHT times drink-drive limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgraced Perthshire golf club boss was EIGHT times drink-drive limit

David Kearney was pulled over by police in Perth and recorded one of the highest drink-drive readings seen in Scotland.

By Jamie Buchan
Police highlighted the astonishing reading returned by drink-driver David Kearney.
A shamed golf club boss was caught behind the wheel near a Perth school while more than EIGHT times the drink-drive limit.

David Kearney was pulled over by officers at Bertha Park on Wednesday morning.

He failed a roadside breath test with a reading of 175 mics of alcohol per 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 mics.

It is thought to be one of the highest drink-drive readings in Scotland.

Police were so shocked they shared news of his arrest on social media.

Kearney appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday and admitted driving at an even higher reading – 177 mics.

It happened while he was under a court-imposed supervision order for a series of after dark cash raids on Pitlochry Golf Club, his former workplace.

Sheriff Gillian Wade deferred sentence for background reports.

Social media post

Kearney, 48, appeared at the same court in November and admitted breaking into his old club.

He was ordered to complete 130 hours of unpaid work and must pay back the stolen money by the end of this year.

The court heard that on Wednesday, Kearney was driving a gold Hyundai Tucson on an access road to Berth Park nature reserve, off the B993.

He was pulled over by police following a tip-off from a concerned member of the public.

Cops shared an image of the breathalyser reading – recorded before a follow-up reading was taken at police HQ – on the Road Policing Scotland Twitter account.

It read: “#PerthRP stopped a car this morning after a tip-off that the driver may be drunk.

“After blowing nearly eight times the legal drink drive limit, the driver will be appearing in court tomorrow!”

Driving ban

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “He appreciates that he will be disqualified from driving as of today.”

He said his client had already engaged with the local Integrated Drug and Alcohol Recovery Team (I-Dart).

Sheriff Gillian Wade called for a report to look at the background of his offending.

Kearney, who was banned from driving in the interim, will return to court for sentencing next month.

Nocturnal raids

The court previously heard Kearney had stolen money from Pitlochry Golf Club in the weeks after losing his long-term job there.

When he went back a third time, he was caught on newly installed security cameras.

Staff were shocked when they played back the footage and recognised their former manager.

Kearney, of Caesar Avenue, Perth, admitting breaking in and stealing £473.50 on October 10 and 11, 2021. He attempted to steal again on October 25.

When he was sentenced, Mr Somerville explained his client had “taken initial steps to address various problems” including stopping drinking.

Sentencing him to unpaid work, Sheriff Alison Michie placed Kearney on supervision for year.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

