ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee IS a city of culture – who needs a title anyway?

It's 10 years since Dundee was shortlisted for the UK City of Culture title. It may have lost that contest but its growth has been a triumph.

Person draped in red material performing for a crowd of people beside RRS Discovery and the V&A Dundee museum at Dundee waterfront as part of the Art Night event.
Art Night brought culture to the streets of Dundee at the weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Batchelor

Ten years have passed since Dundee was shortlisted to be UK City of Culture for 2017.

It was a big event for me, personally. That’s the competition that propelled me to launch Dundee Culture.

And while the city eventually lost out to Hull in the contest to host the event, there has still been much for Dundee to celebrate in the decade since.

It would have been fantastic to win the title but, in hindsight, Dundee didn’t necessarily need to have it.

Our city was already going through incredible change by that point with the likes of the waterfront redevelopment and the rise in the design industry.

And it wasn’t long before that was being recognised too.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "There is much to be excited about in Dundee at the moment.The world can see we're a city of culture - and we don't need a title to prove it."

The year after we lost out on the culture bid, Dundee was given UNESCO City of Design status which helped to cement its international recognition.

And unlike the UK City of Culture title, this was one Dundee would hold permanently, not just for 12 months.

Lots more has changed since 2013 and Dundee’s cultural confidence has played a huge role in the city’s regeneration.

The latest example of this came at the weekend when Dundee successfully hosted Art Night.

Dundee's City of Culture 2017 bid team - Clare Brennan, adviser Anna Day and Janet Archer. Front: Stewart Murdoch, Bryan Beattie, David Dorward and Chris van der Kuyl - all holding copies of The Courier newspaper, with the front page headline 'Keep the cultural flame burning beyond 2017'.
Dundee’s City of Culture 2017 bid team. From left, back: Clare Brennan, adviser Anna Day and Janet Archer. Front: Stewart Murdoch, Bryan Beattie, David Dorward and Chris van der Kuyl.

International artists and designers descended on to our city for a night full of creativity and culture.

And to see the waterfront booming with visitors would have gladdened the heart of the team behind the City of Culture bid in 2013.

Dundee is embracing the culture of the future

Another aspect of Dundee’s design industry that has flourished in the last decade is the video games sector.

It was revealed last week that Dundee’s productivity rose by 60% over the past year with the gaming industry leading that charge.

Group of young women dancing around large colourful pieces of art in an open office-type space in Dundee.
Art Night brought out the crowds in Dundee at the weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bronze sculpture of a lemming, from the video game, looking out across the river Tay from its vantage point in Dundee.
The Lemmings sculptures, based on the popular gaming culture characters, are among the most popular pieces on Dundee’s public art trail.

I was delighted to see the city featured on BBC’s The One Show on Friday when Dundee was dubbed the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley.

The segment delved into the city’s relationship with video games and spotlighted Abertay University, explaining why it is one of the best places in the world to study computer games design.

But my favourite part of the segment was an interview with a man called Brian Gomez, who moved from Los Angeles to Dundee to work in the industry.

I love what he had to say about the city – “If you want to work in fashion, go to Paris, if you want to make movies, go to Los Angeles – but if you want to make video games, go to Dundee.”

What an accolade – and what a reason to be confident about what’s to come in the next 10 years.

I believe Dundee’s design industry will grow stronger still, with video games continuing to lead that charge.

We’re already seeing the city embracing Esports, with exciting new courses at Dundee and Angus College, and of course, the anticipated Esports arena at the waterfront.

There is much to be excited about in Dundee at the moment.

The world can see we’re a city of culture – and we don’t need a title to prove it.

