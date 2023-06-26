Xplore Dundee announce strikes suspended after ‘constructive discussions’

Xplore Dundee has announced a second round of strike action has been suspended after ‘constructive discussions’ with Unite the Union.

Workers voted to go on a second round of strikes after rejecting a new pay offer on Friday.

The strike caused a full suspension of services over the weekend and a reduced service on Monday.

The busiest services are expected to run as normal on Tuesday.

School bus routes and services 2, 6 and 23 will also resume and the travel centre will reopen.

Xplore, which is owned by Glasgow based McGill’s, has warned that some services may be subject to cancellations or delays as drivers get back on the road.

It is expected all services will be operating as normal by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday at the latest.

Xplore Dundee strikes paused

A spokesperson added: “We appreciate the patience and understanding you’ve shown us whilst we’ve dealt with these challenges this week.

“As ever, our commitment is to keeping you moving.

“We look forward to having all our buses out and about again soon.”

Passengers have been urged to check the Xplore Dundee website and app for the latest updates to its service.

Around 200 workers originally walked out on Monday, June 12 due to a pay dispute ,but this ended on June 15.

However, workers voted to walk out again last Friday after rejecting another pay deal.

It is unknown if Xplore has offered staff an improved offer.

Unite the Union has been approached for comment.