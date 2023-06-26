Is it a bus, is it a plane – no it’s an Ariel Atom at the traffic lights in Dundee

Teatime motorists couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing on one of the main roads into Dundee during rush hour on Monday.

Police officers were seen to stop a driver in a car not normally seen on the city’s roads.

The Ariel Atom was travelling on the A90 near to the traffic lights at the Caird Park and Morrison’s junction.

High Spec car stopped by police

The high spec car not only attracted the attention of other Dundee motorists but of the police as they were seen to stop the car for a chat.

The Atom is designed for both the race track and the road.

The £40,000 car can do 0-60mph in three seconds.

It’s designers describe it as a “truly unique car.”

They add: “In 1999 we changed everyone’s perception of what a lightweight sports car should be.

“It was called the Ariel Atom and It set the standard by which performance cars were measured, regardless of price.”

They claim it is an icon of automotive design, engineering and performance.

The car has no roof or doors with the designers saying it’s both “a truly fun road car and the ultimate track weapon.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment