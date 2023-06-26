Fife pair in botched balaclava-clad booze break-in

A hapless couple attempted to raid a Fife convenience store while wearing homemade balaclavas.

Callum Munro, 29, and Emma Morgan, 33, were spotted as they tried to smash through the window of Spar in Thornton.

They were later found by officers crouched at the side of the store.

Hammer break-in attempt

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay said the pair attempted their raid in the early hours of the morning.

She said: “At around 1.35am both accused were outside the Spar store on Main Street, Thornton.

“Mr Munro was in possession of a metal hammer.

“The front window was struck five times with a hammer before they made their way to the side of the store.

“At 1.37am police received an anonymous phone call describing two males in balaclavas and hearing loud bangs.

“Police observed two people crouched behind an electricity box at the side of the shop.

“Two large bags were within Mr Munro’s waistband, along with the hammer.

“Both were in possession of home-made balaclavas – black beanie hat with eyes cut out.”

Botched booze run

Solicitor David Bell, for Munro, said when charged by police, his client told them; “I was just being f***ing stupid – drugs, alcohol and mental health”.

He said: “The reference to drugs was that he had been smoking cannabis on top of other medication.

“He doesn’t normally drink but on this occasion he had drunk vodka to excess.

“It seems a madcap scheme was hatched.

“He doesn’t remember much but concludes it was to get more alcohol.”

Katie Stewart, representing Morgan added her client had also been drinking “which isn’t the norm for her”.

Munro, of Strathore Road, Thornton, and Morgan, of Kellie Court, Kirkcaldy, admitted attempting to break into the store on April 28 with the intent to commit theft.

Sheriff Robert More fined them £200 each.

