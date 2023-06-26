Fife pair in botched balaclava-clad booze break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pair in botched balaclava-clad booze break-in

Callum Munro and Emma Morgan were spotted as they tried to smash through the window of Spar in Thornton.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Callum Munro and Emma Morgan.
A hapless couple attempted to raid a Fife convenience store while wearing homemade balaclavas.

Callum Munro, 29, and Emma Morgan, 33, were spotted as they tried to smash through the window of Spar in Thornton.

They were later found by officers crouched at the side of the store.

Hammer break-in attempt

Fiscal depute Lee-Ann Barclay said the pair attempted their raid in the early hours of the morning.

She said: “At around 1.35am both accused were outside the Spar store on Main Street, Thornton.

“Mr Munro was in possession of a metal hammer.

“The front window was struck five times with a hammer before they made their way to the side of the store.

The Spar in Thornton
The pair were found by police beside the Spar in Thornton. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“At 1.37am police received an anonymous phone call describing two males in balaclavas and hearing loud bangs.

“Police observed two people crouched behind an electricity box at the side of the shop.

“Two large bags were within Mr Munro’s waistband, along with the hammer.

“Both were in possession of home-made balaclavas – black beanie hat with eyes cut out.”

Botched booze run

Solicitor David Bell, for Munro, said when charged by police, his client told them; “I was just being f***ing stupid – drugs, alcohol and mental health”.

He said: “The reference to drugs was that he had been smoking cannabis on top of other medication.

“He doesn’t normally drink but on this occasion he had drunk vodka to excess.

“It seems a madcap scheme was hatched.

“He doesn’t remember much but concludes it was to get more alcohol.”

Katie Stewart, representing Morgan added her client had also been drinking “which isn’t the norm for her”.

Munro, of Strathore Road, Thornton, and Morgan, of Kellie Court, Kirkcaldy, admitted attempting to break into the store on April 28 with the intent to commit theft.

Sheriff Robert More fined them £200 each.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

