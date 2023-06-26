Perth paedophile sent vile texts and photos to undercover cop posing as schoolgirl

A Perth man sent explicit messages, selfies and graphic videos to an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Twisted Alan McDade bombarded “Beth” with requests for nude photos and sent her sexual images, even after she told him she was at lessons.

He told her he was being extra careful “because I could get into trouble messaging you.”

McDade, 53, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child on various occasions between January 7 and February 2, 2021.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced next month.

Online profile

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “On January 7, 2021, an undercover police officer created an online profile named ‘Beth’ on the social media app Wink, which enables Snapchat users to find new friends.”

The decoy’s public-facing profile stated Beth was aged 18 or over.

On the day the decoy went live, it received a message from McDade.

“She accepted the accused as a friend and began receiving Snapchat messages from him,” said Ms Ritchie.

“Beth stated she was 14 years old and still at school.

“This was emphasised through the chat as she constantly brought up being in lessons and doing school work.”

McDade told Beth: “I could get in trouble for even chatting to you. Old guy, young girl.

“Can you promise this is just between the both of us?”

‘Pay attention little lady’

The fiscal depute said McDade repeatedly asked for photos and videos.

He asked the decoy “do you like naughty stuff?” and asked if she was wearing “bra and panties.”

He asked about the size of her breasts, telling her: “I love little boobs.”

McDade’s messages became increasingly sexually explicit and he sent her a series of graphic images and videos.

On one occasion, Beth told McDade she had an online lesson and she would speak to him later.

McDade said: “Pay attention little lady or I might send you a pic and put you right off.”

He then sent two photos of a penis and a video of an adult performing a solo sex act.

Search warrant

He later told her: “My name is Ally and I am being careful, because I could get into trouble messaging you.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused proceeded to message Beth daily, asking her what she was wearing, if he could see and for her to send him sexy photographs of herself.”

The fiscal depute said: “On March 16, police craved and were granted a search warrant for the accused’s home address in Hawarden Terrace.

“Officers attended and were given entry by the accused’s partner.”

Police then went to McDade’s workplace and brought him home for a search.

His mobile phone was seized.

Sheriff David Hall placed McDade, of Henry Court, Kirkcaldy, on the Sex Offenders Register and deferred sentence until July 12.

