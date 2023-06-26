Perth paedophile sent vile texts and photos to undercover cop posing as schoolgirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth paedophile sent vile texts and photos to undercover cop posing as schoolgirl

Twisted Alan McDade bombarded 'Beth' with requests for nude photos and sent her sexual images even after she told him she was at lessons.

By Jamie Buchan
Alan McDade appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
A Perth man sent explicit messages, selfies and graphic videos to an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Twisted Alan McDade bombarded “Beth” with requests for nude photos and sent her sexual images, even after she told him she was at lessons.

He told her he was being extra careful “because I could get into trouble messaging you.”

McDade, 53, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted attempting to communicate indecently with a child on various occasions between January 7 and February 2, 2021.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced next month.

Online profile

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told the court: “On January 7, 2021, an undercover police officer created an online profile named ‘Beth’ on the social media app Wink, which enables Snapchat users to find new friends.”

The decoy’s public-facing profile stated Beth was aged 18 or over.

McDade contacted the ‘girl’ on Snapchat

On the day the decoy went live, it received a message from McDade.

“She accepted the accused as a friend and began receiving Snapchat messages from him,” said Ms Ritchie.

“Beth stated she was 14 years old and still at school.

“This was emphasised through the chat as she constantly brought up being in lessons and doing school work.”

McDade told Beth: “I could get in trouble for even chatting to you. Old guy, young girl.

“Can you promise this is just between the both of us?”

‘Pay attention little lady’

The fiscal depute said McDade repeatedly asked for photos and videos.

He asked the decoy “do you like naughty stuff?” and asked if she was wearing “bra and panties.”

He asked about the size of her breasts, telling her: “I love little boobs.”

McDade’s messages became increasingly sexually explicit and he sent her a series of graphic images and videos.

On one occasion, Beth told McDade she had an online lesson and she would speak to him later.

McDade said: “Pay attention little lady or I might send you a pic and put you right off.”

He then sent two photos of a penis and a video of an adult performing a solo sex act.

Search warrant

He later told her: “My name is Ally and I am being careful, because I could get into trouble messaging you.”

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused proceeded to message Beth daily, asking her what she was wearing, if he could see and for her to send him sexy photographs of herself.”

The fiscal depute said: “On March 16, police craved and were granted a search warrant for the accused’s home address in Hawarden Terrace.

“Officers attended and were given entry by the accused’s partner.”

Police then went to McDade’s workplace and brought him home for a search.

His mobile phone was seized.

Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff David Hall placed McDade, of Henry Court, Kirkcaldy, on the Sex Offenders Register and deferred sentence until July 12.

