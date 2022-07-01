Historic Kenmore Hotel taken over by firm behind Taymouth Castle restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Historic Kenmore Hotel taken over by firm behind Taymouth Castle restoration

By Gavin Harper
July 1 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 1 2022, 9.05am
Kenmore Hotel will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
A historic Perthshire hotel will be redeveloped by the same company behind the proposed transformation of Taymouth Castle.

Discovery Land Company is an American business owned by Mike Meldman, an entrepreneur and friend of George Clooney.

Clooney had been linked to the Perthshire castle but The Courier revealed in April he is not involved in the project.

Discovery Land Company is behind several luxury ‘worlds’ in America and one in Portugal.

Discovery Land Company is restoring Taymouth Castle.

Its Perthshire development would be the company’s first in the UK.

American billionaire involved

Now, The Courier can reveal the Kenmore Hotel has been purchased by a US-based investment group.

The group’s investors include billionaire John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and The Patrón Spirits Company.

The company was acquired by Bacardi for $5.1 billion in 2018.

John Paul DeJoria.

Discovery Land Company will carry out “extensive” refurbishment work at the hotel.

Kenmore Hotel, established in 1572 overlooking the River Tay, shut in April after two “turbulent” years.

It had previously been expected to re-open next year, but that is now not the case.

Last year, manager William Inglis said it was “on its knees” and losing £40,000 a week due to staff shortages.

Who is behind the plans for Kenmore?

A spokeswoman for the new owners said: “Discovery Land Company has been engaged for renovation and operations for a group of properties that has been purchased by a US-based company.

“The properties were previously owned by the same individual and include the Kenmore Hotel, various holiday properties, and the beach at Kenmore.”

Improvements to the beach will be made in time, while there are plans to turn the former holiday homes into houses for estate workers.

However, she said the local post office – which also closed suddenly in May – is not part of the plans.

Discovery Land Company has not taken over Kenmore Post Office and shop.

Mr DeJoria has previously worked with Discovery Land Company on a similar development in the Caribbean island of Barbuda.

Filings at Companies House for Kenmore Hotel Holdings show Kevin Lange, an American financial adviser and investor based in Texas, as one of the directors.

A company, PLH in the Highlands, is listed as a person with significant control.

Mr DeJoria is listed as having significant control of that company.

It is a similar story for other companies, such as Kenmore Beach Ltd and Kenmore Shop Ltd.

‘Major investment’ needed

A website has also been set up to keep the community informed with the latest information regarding the development.

It states “major investment” is required to save the castle and estate.

“The owner and developer of Taymouth Castle, Discovery Land Company, has a shared ambition to return the estate to its former glory and secure its sustainable future,” the statement adds.

“The Taymouth development provides a unique opportunity to provide tangible economic and environmental benefits to the area.

“As our plans progress, we will engage the community to understand how we can achieve this.”

