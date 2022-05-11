Dash cam footage appeal in bid to end months of violent attacks on Blairhall bus route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dash cam footage appeal in bid to end months of violent attacks on Blairhall bus route

By Neil Henderson
May 11 2022, 1.44pm Updated: May 11 2022, 4.00pm
Police have ramped up efforts to put an end to to the attacks.
A hunt to track down those responsible for months of attacks on buses in Fife continues with an appeal for footage of vandals in action.

Police are appealing for dash cam footage as they ramp up efforts to put an end to damage and violence centred around buses in Blairhall.

Officers investigating the anti-social behaviour are urging anyone who may have footage or who witnessed the incidents to come forward.

Lochgelly-based bus operator, Bay Travel suspended almost all services to Blairhall and Oakley last week amid fears for the safety of its drivers and passengers.

The move came after months of attacks which included buses being regularly pelted with missiles and windows smashed.

Buses pelted with missiles

Many beleaguered drivers have since refused to enter Blairhall and Oakley on evening services, describing the situation as being like “the wild west”.

Drivers who spoke to The Courier said attacks on buses by gangs of up to 30 youths have become a regular occurrence.

A passenger, who was sitting near the smashed window, narrowly avoided being seriously injured.

As well as being spat at, verbally abused and threatened, drivers also reported youths urinating on vehicles and erecting makeshift roadblocks.

They said the problem has become so bad that it is a miracle a driver or passenger has not been seriously injured.

Police now say additional patrols are being deployed as efforts continue to find those responsible.

Dash cam appeal

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “I want young people, and their parents and guardians, to be aware that this kind of mindless vandalism is dangerous and totally unacceptable.

“Please be aware of what young people are doing and work with us to help them behave responsibly.

“Young people should also be reminded that all buses have a fully functioning CCTV system which officers are currently reviewing.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses anything like this or has information, such as dash cam footage, to get in touch by calling 101.”

Operator, Bay Travel’s 4B/C service to Blairhall remains suspended during the evenings until further notice.

The company took the unprecedented step on May 4 of pulling the service indefinitely following the latest vandalism.

