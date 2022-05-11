Dash cam footage appeal in bid to end months of violent attacks on Blairhall bus route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hunt to track down those responsible for months of attacks on buses in Fife continues with an appeal for footage of vandals in action.

Police are appealing for dash cam footage as they ramp up efforts to put an end to damage and violence centred around buses in Blairhall.

Officers investigating the anti-social behaviour are urging anyone who may have footage or who witnessed the incidents to come forward.

Lochgelly-based bus operator, Bay Travel suspended almost all services to Blairhall and Oakley last week amid fears for the safety of its drivers and passengers.

The move came after months of attacks which included buses being regularly pelted with missiles and windows smashed.

Buses pelted with missiles

Many beleaguered drivers have since refused to enter Blairhall and Oakley on evening services, describing the situation as being like “the wild west”.

Drivers who spoke to The Courier said attacks on buses by gangs of up to 30 youths have become a regular occurrence.

As well as being spat at, verbally abused and threatened, drivers also reported youths urinating on vehicles and erecting makeshift roadblocks.

They said the problem has become so bad that it is a miracle a driver or passenger has not been seriously injured.

Police now say additional patrols are being deployed as efforts continue to find those responsible.

Dash cam appeal

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “I want young people, and their parents and guardians, to be aware that this kind of mindless vandalism is dangerous and totally unacceptable.

“Please be aware of what young people are doing and work with us to help them behave responsibly.

“Young people should also be reminded that all buses have a fully functioning CCTV system which officers are currently reviewing.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses anything like this or has information, such as dash cam footage, to get in touch by calling 101.”

This was the reason the service was pulled last night, there was a passenger sitting behind this window who is lucky not to have been seriously hurt, I'm sure you will all agree this is extremely dangerous for passengers and staff. pic.twitter.com/tNebrTaWaY — Bay Travel (@BayTravelCoach) May 2, 2022

Operator, Bay Travel’s 4B/C service to Blairhall remains suspended during the evenings until further notice.

The company took the unprecedented step on May 4 of pulling the service indefinitely following the latest vandalism.