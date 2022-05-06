‘It’s like the wild west’: Fife yobs urinate, spit at drivers and pelt buses with missiles on problem route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘It’s like the wild west’: Fife yobs urinate, spit at drivers and pelt buses with missiles on problem route

By Neil Henderson
May 6 2022, 3.03pm Updated: May 6 2022, 3.06pm
Buses on the Blairhall route have been targeted - with some incidents reported to police.
Buses on the Blairhall route have been targeted - with some incidents reported to police.

Bus drivers on a problem route in Fife say it is like working in the “wild west” as youths spit at them, urinate on vehicles and throw missiles.

Bay Travel has suspended its service to Blairhall and Oakley after a series of anti-social behaviour issues.

The decision was made earlier this week after the latest attack, when a window on a service was smashed next to a passenger.

The problems have become so bad that many of the drivers are now refusing to enter Blairhall until they can get assurances over their safety.

Drivers speak out over Blairhall abuse

Speaking to The Courier on the promise of anonymity, one driver told how groups of youths 20 to 30 strong regularly target buses.

They said: “It has been like the wild west out there for some time but in recent months the incidents have become more serious.

“I’ve been spat at, verbally abused, hit by objects thrown at me and threatened.

If it has not stopped, it is only a matter of time before someone is injured or killed

“I’ve had rocks and other objects thrown at my vehicle on numerous occasions.

“In April, a youth hurled a rock that was aimed at my driver’s cab.

“I just thought, this is madness, and turned the bus around and refused to go any further into Blairhall.

“It’s crazy and if it has not stopped, it is only a matter of time before someone is injured or killed.”

Bus window smashed by youths

Another driver described the attacks as “horrendous”.

They said: “I had windows smashed by objects thrown at the bus in February.

“Driving through Blairhall feels like you are taking your life into your own hands, not knowing where the next attack is coming from.

“Roads have been blocked off with debris, vehicles have been surrounded and I’ve even seen youths lie in the road to prevent buses from moving.

“One female driver said she had witnessed youths urinating up the side of the bus while other youths have opened the emergency exits, forcing the vehicle to stop.

“Drivers are sick of of these ambush-style attacks on vehicles and of the intimidation.

“That’s why many are now refusing to work the route after dark, especially during Friday night and weekends.

‘You can only take so much abuse’

“You can only take so much abuse. We’re glad the company have listened to our concerns and have suspended the service.”

Police Scotland has confirmed the incident on February 19 is still being investigated.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell, from Dalgety Bay police station, says officers are making an “extra effort to engage with youths in the community and their parents”.

Iain Robertson, Bay Travel’s managing director, says the firm is working with police and the council in a bid to address the issues – but has withdrawn the service until a solution can be found.

‘It was devastation’: Flat above Glenrothes pub hit by fire

