‘It’s like the wild west’: Fife yobs urinate, spit at drivers and pelt buses with missiles on problem route

Bus drivers on a problem route in Fife say it is like working in the “wild west” as youths spit at them, urinate on vehicles and throw missiles.

Bay Travel has suspended its service to Blairhall and Oakley after a series of anti-social behaviour issues.

The decision was made earlier this week after the latest attack, when a window on a service was smashed next to a passenger.

The problems have become so bad that many of the drivers are now refusing to enter Blairhall until they can get assurances over their safety.

Drivers speak out over Blairhall abuse

Speaking to The Courier on the promise of anonymity, one driver told how groups of youths 20 to 30 strong regularly target buses.

They said: “It has been like the wild west out there for some time but in recent months the incidents have become more serious.

“I’ve been spat at, verbally abused, hit by objects thrown at me and threatened.

If it has not stopped, it is only a matter of time before someone is injured or killed

“I’ve had rocks and other objects thrown at my vehicle on numerous occasions.

“In April, a youth hurled a rock that was aimed at my driver’s cab.

“I just thought, this is madness, and turned the bus around and refused to go any further into Blairhall.

“It’s crazy and if it has not stopped, it is only a matter of time before someone is injured or killed.”

Bus window smashed by youths

Another driver described the attacks as “horrendous”.

They said: “I had windows smashed by objects thrown at the bus in February.

“Driving through Blairhall feels like you are taking your life into your own hands, not knowing where the next attack is coming from.

“Roads have been blocked off with debris, vehicles have been surrounded and I’ve even seen youths lie in the road to prevent buses from moving.

This was the reason the service was pulled last night, there was a passenger sitting behind this window who is lucky not to have been seriously hurt, I'm sure you will all agree this is extremely dangerous for passengers and staff. pic.twitter.com/tNebrTaWaY — Bay Travel (@BayTravelCoach) May 2, 2022

“One female driver said she had witnessed youths urinating up the side of the bus while other youths have opened the emergency exits, forcing the vehicle to stop.

“Drivers are sick of of these ambush-style attacks on vehicles and of the intimidation.

“That’s why many are now refusing to work the route after dark, especially during Friday night and weekends.

‘You can only take so much abuse’

“You can only take so much abuse. We’re glad the company have listened to our concerns and have suspended the service.”

Police Scotland has confirmed the incident on February 19 is still being investigated.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell, from Dalgety Bay police station, says officers are making an “extra effort to engage with youths in the community and their parents”.

Iain Robertson, Bay Travel’s managing director, says the firm is working with police and the council in a bid to address the issues – but has withdrawn the service until a solution can be found.