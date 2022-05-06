BioDundee 2022: Innovation in Life Sciences and healthcare

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The countdown is on for BioDundee 2022! Research and Innovation Services (RIS) at University of Dundee is pleased to be sponsoring an insightful panel on innovation during the virtual conference. Here’s what you need to know.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

On Tuesday 17th May, BioDundee will once again celebrate the city’s commitment to Life Sciences and healthcare.

As part of the virtual event, RIS is sponsoring a 45-minute panel taking a closer look at the topic of ‘Innovation in Life Sciences and healthcare’.

Dr David McBeth, director of research and innovation services at RIS, said:

“Research and Innovation Services are delighted to sponsor the innovation session at this year’s BioDundee conference. The University of Dundee is committed to supporting innovation – both within the region and the Life Sciences sector. BioDundee provides an excellent platform for us to demonstrate how we provide this support.”

Innovation has always been a key part of the Life Sciences and healthcare sectors. The session will explore what innovation looks like today and will show how impactful developments are made through collaborative working and the sharing of knowledge, ideas and experiences.

The following speakers will join the BioDundee innovation panel, to offer their insight and expertise:

Dr. Scott Cunningham , chief technical officer at MyWay Digital Health and senior lecturer at University of Dundee

, chief technical officer at MyWay Digital Health and senior lecturer at University of Dundee Pooja Jain , CEO & founder of CogniHealth

, CEO & founder of CogniHealth Mairi Dillon , investor relations manager at CPI

, investor relations manager at CPI Chris Hillier , principal enterprise fellow at Dept. of Strategy, Innovation, and Enterprise, Southampton Business School and University of Southampton

, principal enterprise fellow at Dept. of Strategy, Innovation, and Enterprise, Southampton Business School and University of Southampton Andrew Fowlie, from Scottish Health and Industry Partnership (SHIP)

Alongside a session on innovation, BioDundee will also include panels on topics including MedTech, global growth, sustainability and more. Sign up to secure your place at BioDundee 2022 now.

This year marks the 22nd year of BioDundee events being staged in the city to build the strength of life sciences and healthcare sectors here and across Tayside. This year’s is brought to you by DC Thomson, in association with AMICULUM. BioDundee is free to attend, register to be part of it.