BioDundee: Is your business ready for global growth?

In partnership with BioDundee
April 27 2022, 9.00am
Businesswoman is signing a contract - BioDundee event

As one of the sponsors of this year’s virtual BioDundee International Conference 2022, celebrating Dundee’s commitment the life sciences and healthcare industries, Henderson Loggie is looking forward to the massive virtual event.

The finance giant is delivering the very first session on the extensive BioDundee Life Sciences and Healthcare: Innovation, Collaboration and Growth programme which will focus on Finance & Investment.

Beginning with a 30-minute, four-strong panel discussion – chaired by Henderson Loggie’s corporate finance partner Rod Mathers – the session will bring different ways of supporting high-growth companies under the spotlight.

Henderson Loggie logo

Rod Mathers explains more: “The Scottish Life Sciences ecosystem is vibrant and our panel discussion will focus on how the investment community can support high growth companies from early stage start-up through to international expansion.”

Anne Muir, head of Intellectual Property (IP) and Commercialisation, at the University of Dundee’s Research & Innovation department will take part in the BioDundee event
Anne Muir

Anne Muir, head of Intellectual Property (IP) and Commercialisation, at the University of Dundee’s Research & Innovation department, will discuss how the university supports and encourages project teams to develop business ideas from research undertaken at the educational institution.

Next Scottish Enterprise’s Jan Robertson, interim director of global trade, will be outlining how the organisation can support early-stage high-growth companies. The former head of Investment Management, will explain investment criteria for Scottish Enterprise and how its helps Scottish businesses with exporting.

The third panellist is Sarah Willis, of Intelligent Growth Solutions, a high growth company in the AgriTech sector. She gives the company perspective on raising later stage funding having secured £7million of ‘Series A’ funding from specialist industry investors and Scottish Enterprise. Find out more about the ‘Series B’ round of £42million led by international investors.

Aidan MacMillan, senior investment manager at Par Equity
Aidan MacMillan

Why is Scotland a great place to invest? Aidan MacMillan, senior investment manager at Par Equity explains this during the final presentation, before a short question and answer session brings session one to an end.

If this sounds like the type of session you, your business or organisation would benefit from, it’s advisable to sign up for the virtual BioDundee International Conference. For more details about the event visit BioDundee conference website.

This year marks the 22nd year of BioDundee events being staged in the city to build the strength of life sciences and healthcare sectors here and across Tayside. This year’s is brought to you by DC Thomson, in association with AMICULUM. BioDundee is free to attend, register here to be part of it.

 

