Missing Perthshire man, 63, traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say a 63-year-old man reported missing from Perthshire has now been traced safe and well.

Officers searching for Alexander (Sandy) Riddell thanked the public for their response to an appeal shared earlier today.

In the update, a police spokesperson said: “Alexander Riddell, 63, missing from Auchterarder has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks for your assistance.”