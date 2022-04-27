Missing Perthshire man, 63, traced safe and well By Alasdair Clark April 27 2022, 9.13am Updated: April 27 2022, 11.40am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say a 63-year-old man reported missing from Perthshire has now been traced safe and well. Officers searching for Alexander (Sandy) Riddell thanked the public for their response to an appeal shared earlier today. In the update, a police spokesperson said: “Alexander Riddell, 63, missing from Auchterarder has been traced safe and well. “Thanks for your assistance.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man due in court charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother Man, 81, found safe and well after police search in Dundee Missing Dundee teenager traced safe and well Teenager, 15, reported missing in Fife found safe and well