Embark on fun-filled science days out with ScotRail

From transport and technology to tales of outer space, keep kids who love science entertained with days out in Scotland’s most celebrated science centres and museums. And they’re all easily accessible by rail!

Scotland’s science centres and museums are treasure troves of discovery for young explorers.

They’re all about learning weird and wacky facts to share with friends, discovering all there is to know about other planets and getting inspired by all of the inventions and machinery created both recently and long, long ago.

We all know Dennis and Gnasher are experts at inventing tricks to help with their mischief making, but even they would be impressed by the wonders of the world displayed in the science centres in this very country – all of which are reachable by train.

Indeed, available all year round, Kids for a Quid tickets from ScotRail mean your Scottish science adventure can begin as soon as you step foot on a train. Up to four kids can travel off-peak for just £1 return with every fare-paying adult. Plus, you can get one free child admission to a host of Scotland’s top attractions, when you buy an adult entry ticket.

Travel from city to city, learning as you go and inspiring the smallest scientists in your family.

Read on for some of the ‘blammest’* science and technology filled days out that Scotland has to offer… which one will you visit first?

Aberdeen Science Centre

Aberdeen Science Centre’s entire purpose is to bring people of all ages together to celebrate all things science. From demonstrations and hands on workshops to one off events, children will be inspired and captivated by everything that goes on here.

This is a place that commends curiosity and encourages questions. We all know how much children like to ask “why?” so bring them here and let them find their answers!

Kids can launch their very own air rockets and find out how real life space rockets are launched; they can marvel at how the Earth looks from outer space, and can even use the power of light to play a song on a solar piano!

And if you’re feeling hungry after an afternoon full of discovery, the onsite café, run by Grub Fresh Food, is the perfect spot for refuelling and discussing all you have learnt.

Aberdeen Science Centre is on Constitution Street, less than a twenty minute walk away from the city’s train station.

Glasgow Riverside Museum of Travel and Transport

For little ones who love trains, planes and automobiles, this museum is a must-visit. The building itself could feature in a gallery of art; its wavy lines and towering shape were designed by the internationally renowned architect, Zaha Hadid.

It’s completely free to enter the museum, which showcases incredible collections of transport and technology which have been gathered over hundreds of years. Why not compare the old trains features in the museum with the ScotRail train you take on the day? How much has changed?

With everything from vintage cars and prams to Stormtroopers and skateboards – you just know Dennis would love it here. Kids can even help put out fires with an interactive fire engine!

And, just across the River Clyde, you’ll be able to spot the Glasgow Science Centre. This is another place of discovery full of activities and displays ideal for keeping little people entertained for hours. It’s just a fifteen minute walk from the Riverside Museum when you cross over the famous Millennium Bridge.

Get the ScotRail train to Partick via Glasgow Queen Street or Glasgow Central. From here, it’s just a nine minute walk to the Riverside Museum.

Dynamic Earth, Edinburgh

Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh is a place designed to inspire children – and adults alike – to explore and discover everything there is to know about the world around them.

It is a celebration of learning, with workshops running frequently for children of all ages, and a planetarium which shows films exploring the ocean, outer space and volcanos.

Dino’s Club is Dynamic Earth’s very own learning club for children under 14 and holds events on science, crafts, storytelling and outdoor activities. There are plenty of workshops taking place throughout May and June, so hop on a train and come along! Dino makes learning so fun, even Dennis would enjoy school if it was anything like this!

Dynamic Earth is located just off Holyrood Road, next to Holyrood Park. Take the ScotRail train to Edinburgh Waverley and it’s just a 15 minute walk to the dynamic looking building!

For more inspiration for science filled days out in Scotland, visit the VisitScotland website.

*’Blam’ in Beano language means “awesome, excellent, or epic!