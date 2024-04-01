Confusion as six-month trial closure of Perth street to begin

The six-month trial closure of a road in Perth is to begin tomorrow.

Florence Place will be closed off on Tuesday, April 2, preventing through traffic between Dunkeld Road and Balhousie Street.

The street will be closed off at the site of the existing automatic bollards.

After six months, a decision will be made whether to close the street permanently.

Anyone looking to access a property from the Dunkeld Road side must do so from Dunkeld Road.

Likewise, the entry and exit for the Balhousie Street side of the barrier is via Balhousie Street.

The announcement – posted on social media – has attracted local reaction, with many baffled over the decision.

Locals confused over Florence Place closure

One person wrote: “You do realise this will push more traffic onto Kestrel Way, don’t you? Kestrel Way is not suited to through traffic.

“Not to mention the fact there are a lot of young families on the street with a lot of children out playing (something you don’t see on Florence Place).”

Another posted: “I’m struggling to understand the rationale behind this, but ask, respectfully, if a further six-month trial could be considered whereby the road is reopened to traffic both ways?”

“Road planning at its absolute finest here,” added another local.

“Surely a one or two-month closure would suffice to see the effects this has.”

The decision to close the road for a trial period is currently unknown.

The Courier has contacted Perth and Kinross Council for comment.