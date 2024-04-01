Confusion as six-month trial closure of Perth street to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Confusion as six-month trial closure of Perth street to begin

Following the closure, a decision will be made to make the move permanent.

By Kieran Webster
Florence Place in Perth.
Florence Place will be closed off at the automatic barriers. Image: Google Street View

The six-month trial closure of a road in Perth is to begin tomorrow.

Florence Place will be closed off on Tuesday, April 2, preventing through traffic between Dunkeld Road and Balhousie Street.

The street will be closed off at the site of the existing automatic bollards.

After six months, a decision will be made whether to close the street permanently.

Anyone looking to access a property from the Dunkeld Road side must do so from Dunkeld Road.

Likewise, the entry and exit for the Balhousie Street side of the barrier is via Balhousie Street.

The announcement – posted on social media – has attracted local reaction, with many baffled over the decision.

Locals confused over Florence Place closure

One person wrote: “You do realise this will push more traffic onto Kestrel Way, don’t you? Kestrel Way is not suited to through traffic.

“Not to mention the fact there are a lot of young families on the street with a lot of children out playing (something you don’t see on Florence Place).”

Another posted: “I’m struggling to understand the rationale behind this, but ask, respectfully, if a further six-month trial could be considered whereby the road is reopened to traffic both ways?”

“Road planning at its absolute finest here,” added another local.

“Surely a one or two-month closure would suffice to see the effects this has.”

The decision to close the road for a trial period is currently unknown.

The Courier has contacted Perth and Kinross Council for comment.

Conversation