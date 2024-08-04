Best pictures of Dundee and United fans as city comes alive for derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures of Dundee and United fans as city comes alive for derby day

United and Dees fans flock to Tannadice for season opener.

Grandfather, son and grandson all named Ryan Paterson ahead of the derby
Grandfather, son and grandson all named Ryan Paterson ahead of the derby. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Fans from both the blue and tangerine ends of Dundee came to life today ahead of the big derby.

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United hosted rivals Dundee in both clubs’ first game of the Scottish Premiership season on Sunday.

Both sets of fans descended on Tannadice for the fixture with a Dundee United fan march also included in the match build-up.

The match finished finished even with a 2-2 draw.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards snapped some of the best moments before the Dundee derby.

Dee fans Allan Guid, Brian Rattray, Steve Macgee, Jack Anderson and Daniel Todd making their way to the match.
Dee fans Allan Guid, Brian Rattray, Steve Macgee, Jack Anderson and Daniel Todd.
An excited Dundee United fans with orange sunglasses.
A United fan looking forward to the match.
Fans inside Snug Bar spotting the cameras.
Fans inside Snug Bar spotting the cameras.

For 10-year-old Dundee fan Charlie Anderson, it was his first Dundee derby. He attended the match with his dad Raymond, 50.

Charlie told The Courier: “I’m very confident, it’ll be 3-1 Dundee.

“Luke McCowan and Portales at the back will be our star players this season.

“I said Simon Murray would kick off right from the start.

Dundee supporter Charlie Anderson with his dad Raymond.
Dundee fans Charlie Anderson, 10, with dad Raymond

Raymond, from St Mary’s added: “We want to kick on this season, we were sixth place last season so we want to go higher.

“I’ve been following Dundee for about 45 years and I’ve never been so confident going into these days.

“We’re gonna teach them a lesson today – Dundee has the better players.

Andy Dunbar with Lewis Dunbar, 7 and Andrea Dunbar and her nephew Samuel Morgan, 9
Andy Dunbar with Lewis Dunbar, seven, and Andrea Dunbar and her nephew Samuel Morgan, nine.
Father and son Thomas and Steven Walker holding Dundee scarfs.
Father and son Thomas and Steven Walker.
United supporter Stephen Gall before the match.
Stephen Gall before the match. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Dundee United fan, Stephen Gall, was slightly less optimistic for the game.

The 23-year-old local said: “This season I’ll take anything but relegation.

“I’ll happily take a 1-1 draw today.

“The atmosphere has been bouncing so far – it’s always the same on derby day.”

Dundee fans making their way to Tannadice.
Dee fans getting ready to enter the stadium.
A sea of tangerine during the fan march.
A sea of tangerine in the fan march before the game.
Jamie Stewart, Shug Cassidy and Hugh Cassidy are all kitted out for derby day.
Jamie Stewart, Shug Cassidy and Hugh Cassidy are all kitted out for derby day.

Dundee fan Jamie Stewart, 37, said he was nervous for the game.

He said: “They’re never enjoyable these games, but I’m quietly confident. Anything can happen.

“The derby is brilliant.

“It’s nice and loud inside the stadium but it’s great outside too.

“We overachieved last season, but I don’t see us struggling and we’re really happy with Tony Docherty.

Christie Laird with her four-year-old daughter Eden on her shoulders.
Christie Laird with her four-year-old daughter Eden Laird on her shoulders.
Harrison and Cameron Campbell are a spec of blue amongst the united march.
A spec of blue amongst the united march with Harrison and Cameron Campbell.
Alec Rice.
Dundee United supporter Alec Rice. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Just before the match kicked off, Alec Rice was hoping for a tangerine victory.

The 65-year-old from Maryfield said: “Hopefully with the signings we’ve got, we’ll get top six.

“It’ll probably be a draw today but I’d take a 1-0 win.

“The atmosphere will be electric and fun, especially in the Eddie Thompson stand where I sit.”

Jubilant Dundee United fans.
Dundee United fans marching to Tannadice.
Steph and Ben Whyte.
Steph and Ben Whyte, five, with a Dundee United flag.
Dundee fans entering the stadium.
Dundee fans entering the stadium for the match.
An excited fan before the match.
A fan cannot contain his excitement.
Flares and drums were used during the march from the Snug Bar to Tannadice.
Excitement from Dundee United fans ahead of the derby.
United fans turn out in their hundreds for a march towards Tannadice.
A Dundee fan gets ready to enter the stadium for the match.
A United support makes her way during the march to Tannadice.

Conversation