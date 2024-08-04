Scenes from Snug Bar in Dundee as United fans march to Tannadice

A crowd of Dundee United fans marched to Tannadice Park to watch their derby Scottish Premiership curtain raiser.

Jim Goodwin’s side are hosting their rivals in the first fixture of the 2024/25 season.

The match got underway at 1.30pm.

Fans made the quarter-mile journey from The Snug Bar to Tannadice Street.

They started off at Main Road before making their way to Isla Street, then to North Isla Street, along Fairbairn Street, Neish Street before finishing at Tannadice Street.

Police warned on Friday that the pre-derby march could pose “real safety issues” and suggested they could re-route supporters.

Craig Reid, 25, who is a United fan from Wormit, attended the march and told The Courier: “The atmosphere is great.

“There was a big turnout for the AZ one a few years ago.

“It’s good for these things to happen every so often. It would lose its charm if it happened all the time though.”

His brother Adam, 20, added: “It’s weird the Dundee derby is different.

“There won’t be trouble or anything unlawful. Considering there’s never been an issue with marches before, I think the police are a bit over the top.”

Another United fan, Dean Warden from Fintry, said: “It just builds the derby.

“It’s a friendly march. You see Dundee fans walking through and there’s good banter.

“This isn’t the Old Firm. We’re all having a good time.

“After the game, we’re drinking and laughing.

“The police build it up too much, there’s never been bother in 30 years of the derby.

“We always have a good laugh about it. Form goes out the window but you’re always worried (because) losing is horrendous.