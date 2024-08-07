Dundee roadworks: Drivers face overnight diversions on A90 Forfar Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee roadworks: Drivers face overnight diversions on A90 Forfar Road

There will also be a daytime 30mph speed limit in place.

By Ellidh Aitken
The works will take place on the Fintry and Emmock roundabouts. Image: Google Street View
The works will take place on the Fintry and Emmock roundabouts. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing diversions on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee as overnight roadworks take place.

Surfacing improvements will be carried out by Amey on the Fintry and Emmock roundabouts between August 14 and 21.

During closures at the roundabouts, traffic will be diverted as follows:

  • Fintry Drive diversion: Traffic will leave the A90 at Fountainbleau Drive and turn left onto Fintry Road to access the local roads. Traffic for the A90 will follow the route in reverse.
  • Jack Martin Way diversion: Traffic will leave the A90 at Claverhouse Road and take the third exit at the roundabout onto Old Glamis Road. Traffic can then turn right onto Emmock Road and proceed to Jack Martin Way. Traffic for the A90 will follow the route in reverse.

The resurfacing work will be carried out on half of each roundabout between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

The stretch of the A90 Forfar Road where the resurfacing work will take place. Image: Amey/Google Maps

There will also be a daytime 30mph speed limit in place between north of Emmock Roundabout and south of Fintry Roundabout.

Work begins on Emmock Roundabout on August 14 before switching to Fintry Roundabout on August 16.

There will be no overnight works on Saturday August 17 into Sunday August 18.

All traffic management is scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Wednesday August 21.

