Dundee roadworks: Drivers face overnight diversions on A90 Forfar Road

Drivers are facing diversions on the A90 Forfar Road in Dundee as overnight roadworks take place.

Surfacing improvements will be carried out by Amey on the Fintry and Emmock roundabouts between August 14 and 21.

During closures at the roundabouts, traffic will be diverted as follows:

Fintry Drive diversion: Traffic will leave the A90 at Fountainbleau Drive and turn left onto Fintry Road to access the local roads. Traffic for the A90 will follow the route in reverse.

Traffic will leave the A90 at Fountainbleau Drive and turn left onto Fintry Road to access the local roads. Traffic for the A90 will follow the route in reverse. Jack Martin Way diversion: Traffic will leave the A90 at Claverhouse Road and take the third exit at the roundabout onto Old Glamis Road. Traffic can then turn right onto Emmock Road and proceed to Jack Martin Way. Traffic for the A90 will follow the route in reverse.

The resurfacing work will be carried out on half of each roundabout between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

There will also be a daytime 30mph speed limit in place between north of Emmock Roundabout and south of Fintry Roundabout.

Work begins on Emmock Roundabout on August 14 before switching to Fintry Roundabout on August 16.

There will be no overnight works on Saturday August 17 into Sunday August 18.

All traffic management is scheduled to be removed by 6.30am on Wednesday August 21.