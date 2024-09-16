Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters’ buses arrangement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters’ buses arrangement

Gers fan coaches were parked outside the Eddie Thompson Stand at Tannadice on Sunday.

By Neil Henderson
Eddie Thompson Stand at Dundee United'd Tannadice Park Ground.
Eddie Thompson Stand at Dundee United's Tannadice stadium. Image: DC Thomson

Police Scotland says it will hold talks with Dundee United after fans hit out the Tannadice arrangements for Rangers supporters’ buses on Sunday.

Gers coaches were parked outside the Eddie Thompson Stand, prompting anger among the Tangerines faithful and crowd trouble fears.

This part of the ground – along with the George Fox Stand – housed the home fans at the weekend, with the visitors occupying the Carling, Jim McLean and Jerry Kerr stands.

One United diehard, writing on X, claimed: “Absolute stupidity.

“No stewards and no police to be seen on the way in and only four there on the way out to deal with 12 buses.”

‘Do you think this is acceptable?’

Another added: “Pointless putting a barricade up to separate supporters then allowing them to just walk through our fans anyway.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing I’ve seen and trouble could’ve easily started.

“Do think this an acceptable way to treat our fans?”

One Dundee United supporter claimed the arrangements made it harder for the club’s disabled fans to get access to the ground.

Rangers beat Dundee United
Tom Lawrence scores to make it 1-0 to Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

He wrote: “When are you going to take a stand against the police and stewards to protect your fans?

“Nowhere in world football would home fans be treated like this.”

Others alleged they were directed by police and stewards towards the area hosting the Light Blues coaches.

‘Challenges encountered’

Superintendent Suzanne Smith confirmed a review of “parking challenges” at Sunday’s Premiership encounter, which saw the visitors win 1-0, would take place.

She said: “No complaints or issues were highlighted to officers regarding disabled access at the game.

“We will be working with our partners to review some parking challenges encountered with buses attending the game on Sunday.”

A spokesperson for the Tangerines told The Courier: “Dundee United FC were aware of the revised bus parking operation put in place on the day for Sunday’s visit of Rangers.

Tannadice Stadium. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

“The safety of spectators remains paramount and we continue to liaise with all of our stakeholders to ensure the safest operational environment is always in place for all future home matches.”

Ahead of the match, attended by more than 14,000 fans, Rangers’ fan engagement team hit out at United for rejecting their request for a pre-match display.

They wrote on X: “We are disappointed that our request for a full stand tifo and other supporter materials intended to enhance the atmosphere at this match, was refused.

“We remain committed to working with clubs throughout Scotland, to enhance fan experience for the benefit of the Scottish game.”

Conversation