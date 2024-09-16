Dundee United and police respond to fan fury over Rangers supporters’ buses arrangement

Police Scotland says it will hold talks with Dundee United after fans hit out the Tannadice arrangements for Rangers supporters’ buses on Sunday.

Gers coaches were parked outside the Eddie Thompson Stand, prompting anger among the Tangerines faithful and crowd trouble fears.

This part of the ground – along with the George Fox Stand – housed the home fans at the weekend, with the visitors occupying the Carling, Jim McLean and Jerry Kerr stands.

One United diehard, writing on X, claimed: “Absolute stupidity.

“No stewards and no police to be seen on the way in and only four there on the way out to deal with 12 buses.”

‘Do you think this is acceptable?’

Another added: “Pointless putting a barricade up to separate supporters then allowing them to just walk through our fans anyway.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing I’ve seen and trouble could’ve easily started.

“Do think this an acceptable way to treat our fans?”

One Dundee United supporter claimed the arrangements made it harder for the club’s disabled fans to get access to the ground.

He wrote: “When are you going to take a stand against the police and stewards to protect your fans?

“Nowhere in world football would home fans be treated like this.”

Others alleged they were directed by police and stewards towards the area hosting the Light Blues coaches.

‘Challenges encountered’

Superintendent Suzanne Smith confirmed a review of “parking challenges” at Sunday’s Premiership encounter, which saw the visitors win 1-0, would take place.

She said: “No complaints or issues were highlighted to officers regarding disabled access at the game.

“We will be working with our partners to review some parking challenges encountered with buses attending the game on Sunday.”

A spokesperson for the Tangerines told The Courier: “Dundee United FC were aware of the revised bus parking operation put in place on the day for Sunday’s visit of Rangers.

“The safety of spectators remains paramount and we continue to liaise with all of our stakeholders to ensure the safest operational environment is always in place for all future home matches.”

Ahead of the match, attended by more than 14,000 fans, Rangers’ fan engagement team hit out at United for rejecting their request for a pre-match display.

They wrote on X: “We are disappointed that our request for a full stand tifo and other supporter materials intended to enhance the atmosphere at this match, was refused.

“We remain committed to working with clubs throughout Scotland, to enhance fan experience for the benefit of the Scottish game.”