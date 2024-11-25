LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s old school talent pays off again as Sam Dalby emerges as tangerine talisman

There is a lot to like about Dundee United this season.

To start with the Premiership table looks pretty good right about now.

And they look very much at home back in the top flight.

I’ve said this before but I like the attitude they have in attack – when there is a chance to cross a ball, they cross a ball.

That’s where the goal came from at Rangers on Saturday.

Yes, the home defence went missing but the Tangerines got their rewards for getting the ball into the area and having bodies in the danger zone.

Jim Goodwin’s side were impressive and deserved their point, though I’ll bet they are a bit disappointed not to hold onto their lead.

Going to Ibrox and coming away with a result will only boost their confidence.

They are a tough nut to crack.

Dalby

And they have a striker very much in form, too.

Sam Dalby scored for the fourth game in a row and is starting to become a talisman for Goodwin’s men.

It’s great to hear he wants to stick around for the rest of the season, that shows he is getting what he wants – he wants games so he can develop and is doing just that.

St Mirren next is a tough game but one United should have no fear of.

The Buddies go into it with confidence after beating Aberdeen but this United side have something about them.

A victory would put them in a great position in the table.