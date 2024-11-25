LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s old school talent pays off again as Sam Dalby emerges as tangerine talisman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United’s old school talent pays off again as Sam Dalby emerges as tangerine talisman

Jim Goodwin's side were good value for their point at Rangers.

Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Sam Dalby celebrates his fifth goal in six games as Dundee United drew at Rangers. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

There is a lot to like about Dundee United this season.

To start with the Premiership table looks pretty good right about now.

And they look very much at home back in the top flight.

I’ve said this before but I like the attitude they have in attack – when there is a chance to cross a ball, they cross a ball.

That’s where the goal came from at Rangers on Saturday.

A team effort: United claimed a stoic point in Govan.
A team effort: United claimed a stoic point in Govan. Image: SNS

Yes, the home defence went missing but the Tangerines got their rewards for getting the ball into the area and having bodies in the danger zone.

Jim Goodwin’s side were impressive and deserved their point, though I’ll bet they are a bit disappointed not to hold onto their lead.

Going to Ibrox and coming away with a result will only boost their confidence.

They are a tough nut to crack.

Dalby

And they have a striker very much in form, too.

Sam Dalby scored for the fourth game in a row and is starting to become a talisman for Goodwin’s men.

Sam Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans.
Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans. Image: SNS

It’s great to hear he wants to stick around for the rest of the season, that shows he is getting what he wants – he wants games so he can develop and is doing just that.

St Mirren next is a tough game but one United should have no fear of.

The Buddies go into it with confidence after beating Aberdeen but this United side have something about them.

A victory would put them in a great position in the table.

More from Dundee United

Sam Dalby wheels away after silencing the Rangers fans.
Sam Dalby has bragging rights over ex-Scotland star as Dundee United ace makes 'here…
Jack Walton brilliantly blocks from Danilo.
4 Dundee United talking points: 8 of the best as Jack Walton thwarts Rangers…
Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Jim Goodwin on 'bad as possible' preparation for Rangers clash as Dundee United boss…
4
Rangers host United this afternoon
Rangers vs Dundee United kick-off delayed as Storm Bert hits hard
Louis Moult following Motherwell's League Cup semi-final win against Rangers
Louis Moult: How Dundee United can beat Rangers – by a man who knows
Rangers' ex-Dundee United star John Souttar cuts a frustrated figure in action against Motherwell. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Govan gloom is real - but Dundee United need belief to outshine…
Rangers emerged as narrow winners when these sides met at Tannadice
5 things you need to know about Rangers vs Dundee United
Scotland's John Souttar, Andy Robertson, Craig Gordon, Stuart Armstrong
Stunning Scotland stat can 'inspire' Dundee United starlets
Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult could have a big say against Rangers
Dundee United's 'most natural finisher' ready for Rangers as Jim Goodwin provides fitness update…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline on his last visit to Ibrox with United in 2022.
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United must take advantage of Rangers 'negativity' and 'tension'

Conversation