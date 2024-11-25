Take That icon Gary Barlow to play two gigs in Dundee next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take That icon Gary Barlow to play two gigs in Dundee next year

The Take That star will perform at the Caird Hall as part of of his 2025 Songbook Tour.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Gary Barlow coming to Dundee
Gary Barlow has announced two Dundee dates. Image: Steven Brown/DCT Media

Take That star Gary Barlow will play two gigs in Dundee next year.

The pop icon has announced he will play at The Caird Hall on May 30 and 31 as part of his 2025 Songbook Tour of UK and Ireland.

Barlow will perform a total of six shows in Scotland, beginning in Aberdeen on May 24.

Tickets for the 53-year-old’s Songbook Tour will go on sale from 9.30am on Friday November 29.

Ticket details for Gary Barlow’s Dundee gigs

Tickets for all UK shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster, with some also available via AXS and Gigs and Tours.

Those already registered for Barlow’s official mailing list will already have access to pre-sale, which begins at 9.30am on Wednesday November 27.

The 41-date tour will feature hits from Barlow’s time with Take That as well as his solo career.

Gary BARLOW coming to Dundee
Gary Barlow in Dundee in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

Barlow last played at Caird Hall in April 2018.

He said he wanted to play in Dundee because his surprise appearance at super-fan Jill Campbell’s 30th birthday party at the Apex Hotel at City Quay in May 2016 had given him an indication of how good and welcoming the crowds in the city were.

Jill had waged an online campaign to convince the star to travel to Dundee after he announced he would play intimate gigs for fans celebrating milestone birthdays.

Gary Barlow coming to Dundee
The Take That icon with his Dundee fans. Image: DC Thomson.

Jill rewrote the Take That song Back For Good and played and sang in the now-viral video at prominent Dundee landmarks alongside Barlow cardboard cut-out and masks.

Barlow had first performed at Buddies Nightclub in the early 1990s with Take That, who were brought to the Broughty Ferry venue by promoter Tony Cochrane for £100.

