Take That icon Gary Barlow to play two gigs in Dundee next year

Take That star Gary Barlow will play two gigs in Dundee next year.

The pop icon has announced he will play at The Caird Hall on May 30 and 31 as part of his 2025 Songbook Tour of UK and Ireland.

Barlow will perform a total of six shows in Scotland, beginning in Aberdeen on May 24.

Tickets for the 53-year-old’s Songbook Tour will go on sale from 9.30am on Friday November 29.

Ticket details for Gary Barlow’s Dundee gigs

Tickets for all UK shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster, with some also available via AXS and Gigs and Tours.

Those already registered for Barlow’s official mailing list will already have access to pre-sale, which begins at 9.30am on Wednesday November 27.

The 41-date tour will feature hits from Barlow’s time with Take That as well as his solo career.

Barlow last played at Caird Hall in April 2018.

He said he wanted to play in Dundee because his surprise appearance at super-fan Jill Campbell’s 30th birthday party at the Apex Hotel at City Quay in May 2016 had given him an indication of how good and welcoming the crowds in the city were.

Jill had waged an online campaign to convince the star to travel to Dundee after he announced he would play intimate gigs for fans celebrating milestone birthdays.

Jill rewrote the Take That song Back For Good and played and sang in the now-viral video at prominent Dundee landmarks alongside Barlow cardboard cut-out and masks.

Barlow had first performed at Buddies Nightclub in the early 1990s with Take That, who were brought to the Broughty Ferry venue by promoter Tony Cochrane for £100.