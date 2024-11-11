Axe-throwing range planned for Stirlingshire’s Go Ape Aberfoyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axe-throwing range planned for Stirlingshire’s Go Ape Aberfoyle

A mini-electric car course, new flats and a health centre extension are on the cards in this week's Planning Ahead round-up.

By Isla Glen
A unique axe-perience could be coming to Go Ape in Aberfoyle. Image: Go Ape
A unique axe-perience could be coming to Go Ape in Aberfoyle. Image: Go Ape

What are people planning to build, renovate and extend across Stirling and beyond?

We’ve had a look through some of the most interesting applications to give you the highlights.

There’s plenty of housing proposed, both in Riverside and Dunblane, as well as new aims from Deanston Distillery to be more sustainable.

Plus, Go Ape in Aberfoyle could be an even more exciting day out if its plans for an axe-throwing range and an electric car course are approved – but more on that later.

Health centre extension approved

Permission has been granted for a private health centre in Stirling to add an extension – a proposal we first wrote about back in August.

Circle Health Group, which runs Kings Park Hospital on Polmaise Road, will increase its parking provision to 69 spaces from 41.

King’s Park Hospital. Image: Google Street View

Seven consulting rooms, a diagnostics room, and both clean and dirty utility rooms are also in the works.

There will be internal refurbishment for outpatient facilities, admin areas, and a new minor operations suite.

The plans, which hope to reduce waiting lists, were approved by Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel on November 5, despite local objections over car parking.

Planning reference: 24/00292/FUL

Riverside flats given green light

Councillors also gave the go ahead for 11 residential flats and a resident’s gym in the Riverside area of the city.

The proposal, submitted by Maple Leaf Architecture for Janet Lackenby, intends to create an “income stream” for the applicant’s retirement.

Derelict garages and two flats at the site, which is located at the junction of Edward Road and James Street, would be demolished.

How the flats could look from James Street. Image: Stirling Planning Portal

The plans detail two and one bedroom flats, as well as attic studio flats.

New one-way vehicle access would be created from Edward Road, and there would be up to 17 parking spaces, two of which would be for disabled motorists, and two with EV facilities.

There are several objectors, who raised concerns over traffic congestion and the proposed demolition.

Planning reference: 24/00415/PPP

Dunblane hotel to become houses

A closed hotel in Dunblane could be brought back into use as three residential homes.

The Scottish Churches House, located at 1 Kirk Street, dates back to the 1700s and is part of the Dunblane Cathedral square.

Under proposals, the three houses would be “distinct but integrated buildings”.

How the houses are envisioned to look. Image: Stirling Planning Portal

There would be parking spaces provided on the street in front of the former hotel, and two private spaces behind house one.

The B-Listed chapel and rear hall outbuilding are to be retained by the owner of house three.

Planning reference: 24/00656/LBC

Deanston Distillery launches whisky by-product plan

Deanston Distillery hopes to become more environmentally friendly. Image: Google Street View

Deanston Distillery is making moves to become more sustainable.

The whisky producer hopes to demolish a garage building and erect new waste tanks to deal with by-products in a safer manner.

Waste products would run under the River Teith via a new pipeline, where they would be processed and moved to the RiNadar biogas plant in Balfron.

The application states that the project would reduce emissions and costs from road tankers, with no accidental spillage into the River Teith, and create a 24/7 process.

Planning reference: 24/00528/FUL

New home for Blair Drummond lions

It’s official – as proposed in September, the lions at Blair Drummond Safari Park and Adventure Park are getting a home makeover.

Under the plans, their current enclosure will be demolished and a new, improved facility built on nearby vacant land.

How the enclosure could look. Image: Blair Drummond via Stirling Planning Portal

Visitors will be able to get even closer to the big cats, with a covered viewing area.

There will also be three pens, an outdoor isolation area, and an indoor cat room.

Planning reference: 24/00558/FUL

Chickaros given permission for sign

How the restaurant sign will look. Image: Chickaros via Stirling Planning Portal

Fast food chain Chickaros is one step closer to opening on Port Street.

Its signage has been approved by officials.

The business, which has 13 branches across the UK, serves everything from southern fried chicken to gourmet burgers.

Planning reference: 24/00509/ADV

Plans for axe-throwing in Aberfoyle

Things could soon get axe-citing at Go Ape in Aberfoyle if Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority back its plans to add axe-throwing and a mini-electric vehicle course to the attraction.

The outdoor activity centre plans to build the range and track west of the Lodge Visitor Centre and opposite the Forestry Land Scotland office building.

The axe-throwing range would have two lanes with two targets, meaning the competition could get fierce. Sessions are aimed at those aged 16 and above.

How the electric cars look at other sites. Image: Go Ape via Loch Lomond and The Trossachs Planning Portal

For children, the mini-cars will give them a shot in the driver’s seat while exploring a purpose-built course. The vehicles, for youngsters between three and 10, can hold two children

Proposals also include a storage container for the electric vehicles while not in use.

Go Ape currently runs axe-throwing at some sites in England, including Bracknell, Coventry, Matfen and Southampton, but not at any of its Scottish sites.

Planning reference: 2024/0274/DET

You can see the plans here:

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation