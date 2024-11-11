Political row overshadows Angus council house allocation policy plan

A council housing row has brought Angus’s SNP administration its first defeat since changes which cost the party majority control of the authority.

Parts of the housing allocation policy will now be re-written after a single vote decided a debate at a full council meeting in Forfar.

It was the first challenge to the minority SNP ruling group since it lost overall control of the council in September.

That resulted from two administration departures – Councillor Serena Cowdy and former provost Brian Boyd – which tipped the balance of power away from the SNP.

But during the debate, one leading administration figure warned Angus residents are “sick of the political stuff”.

Carnoustie councillor Mark McDonald said: “They (the public) just want us to try and get on.

“When it comes to the housing situation it shouldn’t be a political football.

“We should look at housing at a place where we’re all working together,” said the communities convener.

“I’d rather we have a functioning council that makes the right decision rather than one where we’re fighting for no real reason.”

What was the housing row centred upon?

Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott put forward the amendment which split the chamber.

It focused on two key points:

Review of a banding change for applicants with a medical need so they remain ‘gold’ status.

Removal of a proposed one-year suspension for applicants who have previously abandoned a council property to retain current six-month rule.

Officials flagged concerns in delaying acceptance of the revised policy.

They warned it could affect the council’s partnership with other social landlords including housing associations.

And former SNP group leader Beth Whiteside said: “The risks raised are significant and it would be foolish not to take them on board.”

But Councillor Scott defended her move.

“I referred this to full council because of the importance of the allocations policy,” she said.

“We must make the best use of our stock to meet the needs of applicants in Angus.

“And as councillors we are entitled to scrutinise any policy which is put before us.

“I felt pressure was being exerted to make a decision. They just wanted us to rubber stamp it despite the issues which were being raised.”

The amendment by non-aligned councillor Ms Scott was carried by 14 votes to 13.

Revisions to the allocations policy will be brought back to a future communities committee.