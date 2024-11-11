Dundee sound engineer on 30 years as Apex Acoustics boss

For Dundee sound engineer Paul Smith, the tech might have improved, but for him it’s still a case of putting a microphone in front of someone then making sure everyone can hear them.

Paul has operated Apex Acoustics for 30 years now, providing professional sound, lighting and staging equipment hire and sales to the entertainment industry.

At the age of 21, he took on the company when it was still a small operation.

And he has not looked back since, having worked at some of the most important venues in the country including the Royal Albert Hall and the Alexandra Palace.

Closer to home, Apex has provided stage and sound for Dundee’s Christmas light night, musicals like the Steamie at OVO Hydro and events at the V&A.

30 years as Apex Acoustics boss

Paul said: “The last four to five years has seen the company grow massively, in terms of the work we do.

“Recently we have been used in productions at the Royal Albert Hall, and other UK tours at venues across the country.

“It has been an incredible experience.

“We were able to get work in England while Scotland was shutdown with extra pandemic restrictions, which introduced new avenues for business.

“And we even did the first public performance, socially distanced, anywhere in the UK during the pandemic once everything was allowed to start up again, in Holland Park.”

Has it changed?

Pandemics aside, Paul maintains the fundamentals of the job have stayed relatively the same in his three decades at the helm.

“The job has sort of stayed the same. But the equipment we use now is of course much better.

“Essentially, we still make sure people are mic’d up, and then we make it louder.”

This in turn has led to bigger expectations from clients, no matter the size of the job, Paul adds.

“People putting on shows expect the same production levels as a West End show, sometimes.

“But the equipment is much better, it is all digital and we produce a very high quality of sound and lighting.”

And in his 30 years, his recent work at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunset Boulevard stands out as a highlight.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has even experienced his productions through Apex Acoustics loudspeakers.

Being asked to do sounds at the Whatsonstage awards, a major celebration of UK Theatre, also ranks highly, Paul adds.

“I think because we are based in Dundee, and don’t come as a London company, then that pressure is off for the most part.”