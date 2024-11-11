Dundee sound engineer on 30 years as Apex Acoustics boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sound engineer on 30 years as Apex Acoustics boss

Paul Smith has produced events at the Royal Albert Hall and Dundee's V&A with his company Apex Acoustics.

By Paul Malik
Paul Smith, director of Apex Acoustics, at his premises in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson
Paul Smith, director of Apex Acoustics, at his premises in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson

For Dundee sound engineer Paul Smith, the tech might have improved, but for him it’s still a case of putting a microphone in front of someone then making sure everyone can hear them.

Paul has operated Apex Acoustics for 30 years now, providing professional sound, lighting and staging equipment hire and sales to the entertainment industry.

At the age of 21, he took on the company when it was still a small operation.

And he has not looked back since, having worked at some of the most important venues in the country including the Royal Albert Hall and the Alexandra Palace.

Closer to home, Apex has provided stage and sound for Dundee’s Christmas light night, musicals like the Steamie at OVO Hydro and events at the V&A.

30 years as Apex Acoustics boss

Paul said: “The last four to five years has seen the company grow massively, in terms of the work we do.

“Recently we have been used in productions at the Royal Albert Hall, and other UK tours at venues across the country.

A mixing desk. Image: Apex Acoustics.

“It has been an incredible experience.

“We were able to get work in England while Scotland was shutdown with extra pandemic restrictions, which introduced new avenues for business.

“And we even did the first public performance, socially distanced, anywhere in the UK during the pandemic once everything was allowed to start up again, in Holland Park.”

Has it changed?

Pandemics aside, Paul maintains the fundamentals of the job have stayed relatively the same in his three decades at the helm.

“The job has sort of stayed the same. But the equipment we use now is of course much better.

“Essentially, we still make sure people are mic’d up, and then we make it louder.”

Theatre show involving Apex Acoustics

This in turn has led to bigger expectations from clients, no matter the size of the job, Paul adds.

“People putting on shows expect the same production levels as a West End show, sometimes.

“But the equipment is much better, it is all digital and we produce a very high quality of sound and lighting.”

And in his 30 years, his recent work at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunset Boulevard stands out as a highlight.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber has even experienced his productions through Apex Acoustics loudspeakers.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Being asked to do sounds at the Whatsonstage awards, a major celebration of UK Theatre, also ranks highly, Paul adds.

“I think because we are based in Dundee, and don’t come as a London company, then that pressure is off for the most part.”

 

