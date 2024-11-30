10 of the best gyms in Stirling to work up a sweat

Whether you’re turning over a new leaf or have just moved to the area, Stirling is an ideal place for fitness fanatics to be.

The city has plenty of beautiful outdoor spots for walking and running, but – given Scotland’s notoriously temperamental weather – sometimes exercising indoors is key to maintaining a consistent routine.

If you’re looking for somewhere to train, here are 10 of the best gyms in Stirling.

CrossFit Forth Valley

You won’t be surprised to learn that CrossFit Forth Valley specialises in high-intensity interval training, CrossFit.

A varied strength and conditioning workout that uses a mixture of gym equipment and exercises like burpees, you’re sure to work up a sweat at a session here.

The friendly group dynamic is perfect for anyone looking to make new, like-minded friends while they exercise.

Address: 40 Cowane Street, Stirling, FK8 1JR

Garratts International Health and Leisure Club

As well as a gym, circuit room and weights room, the Stirling branch of Garratts International offers members access to a heated indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

Everyone who signs up here gets access to an individual instructor who will design a fitness programme specifically for them.

If relaxing and unwinding post-workout is as important to you as the workout itself, this is definitely the set-up for you.

Address: 5 Melville Terrace, Stirling, FK8 2ND

Shapesmart Fitness

At Shapesmart Fitness, the focus is on helping people who have struggled with consistency in the past to reach their goals.

The programmes offered here are tailored to each individual, whether they are working towards muscle gain, weight loss, or improving overall fitness.

Large group workouts, semi-private sessions and personal training are all available, so there’s something for everyone.

Address: 40b Cowane Street, Stirling, FK8 1JR

MXP Fitness

Located on Springkerse Industrial Estate, MXP Fitness aims to be a positive community space where members can come together to achieve their exercise goals.

There are excellent gym facilities and unlimited classes on offer, with the opportunity to work with personal trainers.

People who train here say the atmosphere is supportive, friendly and motivating.

Address: 5 Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling, FK7 7UW

University of Stirling Sports Centre

Locals are welcome to become members at the University of Stirling’s Sports Centre, on campus, where elite athletes train.

Use of gym equipment, the swimming pool and fitness classes – from dance and yoga instruction to spin classes – are all included as part of the membership, along with free, personalised support from experts.

Address: University Road West, Stirling, FK9 4LA

The Peak

The exercise options feel endless at The Peak, where facilities include a swimming pool and an ice rink, as well as a gym.

Experienced instructors can help beginners with a free personal gym programme, and there’s also the option of personal training.

The Peak hosts plenty of classes, too, including Zumba, Pilates, tai chi and yoga.

Address: Sports Village, Forthside Way, Stirling, FK8 1QZ

Fees Fitness

Women-only Stirling gym Fees Fitness, also on Springkerse Industrial Estate, specialises in fully-body, circuit-style classes for all fitness levels.

Members say the sessions are a great all-round workout, and feel motivated to stick to a regular exercise routine thanks to the friendly group at Fees.

Address: 3 Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling, FK7 7UW

Heat Fitness

Not far from Fees, Heat Fitness is a hot yoga and suspension training studio that provides classes, workshops, personal training and retreats for its members.

According to locals who go there regularly, the instructors are knowledgeable, friendly and supportive.

For something unique, challenging and worlds away from your average gym workout, give this a go.

Address: Unit 22, 15 Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling, FK7 7FB

Chimera Martial Arts and Fitness

Also found on Stirling’s fittest industrial estate, Chimera offers tuition in TKD, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and more, as well as incorporating martial arts into its exercise classes.

Run by a local husband-and-wife team with more than 20 years martial arts and fitness experience between them, this gym is known as a friendly and positive place to learn new skills and get a great workout.

Address: Unit 6, 1 Cunningham Road, Stirling, FK7 7SW

PureGym

Conveniently located in Upper Craigs, national chain PureGym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has plenty of space and equipment.

Though not as specialist as some of Stirling’s other independent gyms, PureGym does what it says on the tin.

Plus, there are more than 50 group classes every week, from yoga to spin, as well as personal training available.

For more insight into the PureGym chain check out our reporter’s review of the Dundee PureGym.

Address: 55-59 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DT

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook