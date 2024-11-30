10 of the best gyms in Stirling to work up a sweat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 of the best gyms in Stirling to work up a sweat

From HIIT classes to hot yoga, there's plenty of variety across Stirling's gyms.

A woman in a green top and a man in a blue top work out in a gym using black battle ropes. In the background, other gym equipment including medicine balls is visible
No matter what kind of exercise you like, there's a gym for you in Stirling. Image: Kzenon/Shutterstock
By Alex Watson

Whether you’re turning over a new leaf or have just moved to the area, Stirling is an ideal place for fitness fanatics to be.

The city has plenty of beautiful outdoor spots for walking and running, but – given Scotland’s notoriously temperamental weather – sometimes exercising indoors is key to maintaining a consistent routine.

If you’re looking for somewhere to train, here are 10 of the best gyms in Stirling.

CrossFit Forth Valley

Close-up of black CrossFit Forth Valley gym sign with white, red and grey text, on a grey-painted brick wall
High-intensity interval training is the name of the game at CrossFit Forth Valley. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

You won’t be surprised to learn that CrossFit Forth Valley specialises in high-intensity interval training, CrossFit.

A varied strength and conditioning workout that uses a mixture of gym equipment and exercises like burpees, you’re sure to work up a sweat at a session here.

The friendly group dynamic is perfect for anyone looking to make new, like-minded friends while they exercise.

Address: 40 Cowane Street, Stirling, FK8 1JR

Garratts International Health and Leisure Club

Exterior of Garratts gym in Stirling. In the foreground, the white sign is surrounded by greenery, while the white gym building is visible in the background
Garratts has a swimming pool with sauna and steam room facilities, as well as a gym. Image: Google Street View

As well as a gym, circuit room and weights room, the Stirling branch of Garratts International offers members access to a heated indoor swimming pool, sauna and steam room.

Everyone who signs up here gets access to an individual instructor who will design a fitness programme specifically for them.

If relaxing and unwinding post-workout is as important to you as the workout itself, this is definitely the set-up for you.

Address: 5 Melville Terrace, Stirling, FK8 2ND

Shapesmart Fitness

At Shapesmart Fitness, the focus is on helping people who have struggled with consistency in the past to reach their goals.

The programmes offered here are tailored to each individual, whether they are working towards muscle gain, weight loss, or improving overall fitness.

Large group workouts, semi-private sessions and personal training are all available, so there’s something for everyone.

Address: 40b Cowane Street, Stirling, FK8 1JR

MXP Fitness

Exterior of MXP Fitness gym in Stirling. The gym is housed inside a modern white building with a pointed blue roof with cars parked outside
MXP is on Stirling’s Springkerse Industrial Estate. Image: Google Street View

Located on Springkerse Industrial Estate, MXP Fitness aims to be a positive community space where members can come together to achieve their exercise goals.

There are excellent gym facilities and unlimited classes on offer, with the opportunity to work with personal trainers.

People who train here say the atmosphere is supportive, friendly and motivating.

Address: 5 Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling, FK7 7UW

University of Stirling Sports Centre

Exterior of University of Stirling's Sports Centre - a silver building with big glass windows and a green sign. There are trees and autumn leaves in the foreground
The university’s gym is used by the likes of Olympic swimmer Duncan Scott. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Locals are welcome to become members at the University of Stirling’s Sports Centre, on campus, where elite athletes train.

Use of gym equipment, the swimming pool and fitness classes – from dance and yoga instruction to spin classes – are all included as part of the membership, along with free, personalised support from experts.

Address: University Road West, Stirling, FK9 4LA

The Peak

Exterior of The Peak gym and leisure centre. There are lots of cars parked in the car park in the foreground, with the modern, angular building in the background. The building is mostly grey with some multicoloured windows. The sky above is blue with white clouds
The Peak is a go-to venue for sporty Stirling locals. Image: Google Street View

The exercise options feel endless at The Peak, where facilities include a swimming pool and an ice rink, as well as a gym.

Experienced instructors can help beginners with a free personal gym programme, and there’s also the option of personal training.

The Peak hosts plenty of classes, too, including Zumba, Pilates, tai chi and yoga.

Address: Sports Village, Forthside Way, Stirling, FK8 1QZ

Fees Fitness

Women-only Stirling gym Fees Fitness, also on Springkerse Industrial Estate, specialises in fully-body, circuit-style classes for all fitness levels.

Members say the sessions are a great all-round workout, and feel motivated to stick to a regular exercise routine thanks to the friendly group at Fees.

Address: 3 Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling, FK7 7UW

Heat Fitness

Exterior of Heat Fitness studio, housed in a modern, white, warehouse-style building, with orange signs. There are a few cars parked in the car park in the foreground
If you’re ready to sweat, give hot yoga a try at Heat Fitness. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Not far from Fees, Heat Fitness is a hot yoga and suspension training studio that provides classes, workshops, personal training and retreats for its members.

According to locals who go there regularly, the instructors are knowledgeable, friendly and supportive.

For something unique, challenging and worlds away from your average gym workout, give this a go.

Address: Unit 22, 15 Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling, FK7 7FB

Chimera Martial Arts and Fitness

Sign for Chimera Martial Arts and Fitness. The sign is white with black text and a cartoon-style drawing of a mythical Chimera monster
Blending martial arts with exercise makes for a unique way to stay fit. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Also found on Stirling’s fittest industrial estate, Chimera offers tuition in TKD, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and more, as well as incorporating martial arts into its exercise classes.

Run by a local husband-and-wife team with more than 20 years martial arts and fitness experience between them, this gym is known as a friendly and positive place to learn new skills and get a great workout.

Address: Unit 6, 1 Cunningham Road, Stirling, FK7 7SW

PureGym

Red brick and white exterior of PureGym Stirling - a curved building with black PureGym signage. The road is in the foreground of the image, with a few cars either parked nearby or driving past
PureGym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Image: Google Street View

Conveniently located in Upper Craigs, national chain PureGym is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has plenty of space and equipment.

Though not as specialist as some of Stirling’s other independent gyms, PureGym does what it says on the tin.

Plus, there are more than 50 group classes every week, from yoga to spin, as well as personal training available.

For more insight into the PureGym chain check out our reporter’s review of the Dundee PureGym.

Address: 55-59 Upper Craigs, Stirling, FK8 2DT

