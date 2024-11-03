What do Doune locals make of the ‘Outlander effect’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What do Doune locals make of the ‘Outlander effect’?

Residents weigh in on Doune's starring role in TV show Outlander - and the consequent influx of tourists. 

By Isla Glen
Visitor numbers have soared since Doune Castle appeared in Outlander - but is everyone happy about it? Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Visitor numbers have soared since Doune Castle appeared in Outlander - but is everyone happy about it? Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Doune Castle first rose to international silver-screen fame when it was featured in the 1975 classic comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

It also had a starring role as Winterfell in TV programme Game of Thrones.

But most recently, the medieval castle was transformed into Castle Leoch for popular time-travel series Outlander – and Doune Castle visitor numbers have risen by 200% since then.

How do locals feel about the so-called ‘Outlander effect’ bringing more people to their hometown? We paid Doune a visit to find out.

Visitors are ‘serious’ about Outlander

During the winter there are around 200 visitors to Doune Castle per day, while the summer brings 700 people daily. At its peak, 1,300 visited in one go.

One Historic Environment Scotland employee who works at the castle said: “During the summer, it’s mainly Outlander fans.

“They’re not all American, a lot are from European countries – Germany, Spain.

“When the car park gets full and they park in the village, it can leave a bad impression.

“It’s a problem in Scotland generally, like with the Callanish Stones. We don’t have the infrastructure for it.”

Stay say fans dress up in tartan, kilts, and even as Jamie and Claire Fraser, Outlander’s main characters.

Christmas decorations of Jamie, played by Scottish heart-throb Sam Heughan, stocked in Doune Castle’s gift shop also regularly sell out.

Many people around the world are likely to recognise Doune Castle thanks to its appearnce in various films and TV shows. Image: imageBROKER/Shutterstock

“They’re very serious about it,” one Doune Castle worker said.

“The only reason a lot of them are in Scotland is for Outlander.

“They don’t care about the castle’s history, just Jamie Fraser. I think it’s great, though.”

Their colleague described the tourists as bringing “infectious positivity”, adding: “They see this as the magical land of Scotland, whereas for us, we live here and know the reality.

“It does make the day go faster when people are so excited to be here.

“It’s the peak of their journey – they want to see the Outlander place.”

Fans still haven’t forgotten Monty Python, however, with hundreds visiting Doune Castle due to the film, and many bringing coconuts along with them – a reference to the movie’s ‘invisible’ horses.

“Monty Python was the best thing that ever happened to the castle. When you get couples, the man loves Monty Python and the woman is here for Outlander,” said a castle staff member.

‘Love them or hate them, they do bring business’

In the village centre, one local told The Courier: “You certainly see the odd American during the summer. It’s nice that they get so much joy out of coming to the castle.”

However, some Doune residents have concerns over how many vehicles tourism brings into the village.

“They cause chaos, with those coaches and parking in the village. It’s annoying during the summer,” commented one man.

“With parking issues, you can’t blame tourists,” said Sharon Thomson, who runs an antiques shop.

“It’s a wee place, built long before this.”

The Desirable Curio’s owner Sharon Thomson says tourists provide a business boost to Doune. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The Desirable Curio owner says tourists are a massive help to her business during the summer months.

“With the proximity to the castle, I do get a lot of tourists filtering up here,” she said.

“Obviously, they’re mostly looking for Outlander merch and that’s hard to come by.

“But it certainly helps me. I do some of my business online, but in the summer months I do rely on the tourism industry.

“Love them or hate them, they do bring business.

“I’ve met people from America, Chile, Bulgaria, Canada, far-flung places like New Zealand.

“It’s nice to talk to these people – they’re always complimentary about us, about Scotland.”

Catriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Image: Robert Wilson/Starz

Emma Yuill, who opened An Dùn Art & Gifts in the summer, is  hoping to encourage more tourists into her shop by selling items like Scottish prints and tea towels.

“To be honest, I don’t see a lot of [tourism] up here but I want people to come into the shop,” she said.

“There’s a specific Outlander tour that comes in and they were really enthusiastic. I think it’s great, in terms of tourism for the area.”

Morag Ferrier, who has lived in Doune for more than 30 years and volunteers at Kilmadock Information and Heritage Centre, said: “Personally I have no interest [in Outlander], but there’s a huge amount of people who come to the village specially for the castle.

Simply Sarah’s has also benefitted from the Outlander effect locally. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“There’s quite a bit of merchandise that gets sold because of it. I’m sure it affects the cafes, too.

“When there’s filming on, a lot of people arrive.”

Stephanie Kunz, who works at Simply Sarah’s cafe, told The Courier that the business has experienced a huge increase in footfall because of the TV series.

“Outlander definitely brings lots of people,” she said.

“It’s good for the castle. Outlander, Monty Python, history – all three bring people, which is good.”

