Health and safety probe launched after man injured at Fife quarry

A health and safety probe has been launched after a man was injured at a Fife quarry.

A 29-year-old was airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh after a trauma team were called to Langside Quarry on Thursday morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police all scrambled to the scene near Kennoway shortly after 9am.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Probe into incident at Kennoway quarry

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched a probe into the incident.

A team of quarry and mechanical inspectors at HSE will visit the quarry next week as part of the investigation.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are making inquiries into this incident and liaising with Police Scotland.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Thursday to a report of a man injured at a commercial premises on Langside Road in Kennoway.

“Emergency services attended and a 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive is aware.”

The Purvis Group, which operates Langside Quarry, did not wish to comment on the HSE involvement when approached by The Courier.