Home News Fife

Man, 29, airlifted to hospital after trauma team called to Fife quarry

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

By Andrew Robson & Kieran Webster
Police at Langside Quarry near Kennoway.
Police at Langside Quarry near Kennoway. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A 29-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a trauma team were called to a Fife quarry.

Emergency services scrambled to Langside Quarry near Kennoway shortly after 9am on Thursday following reports of an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital in Edinburgh by air.

His condition and the nature of the incident is unknown.

Police remain at the quarry and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

‘Loads of police’ called to incident at Kennoway quarry

One Kennoway local reported seeing “loads of police” vehicles rushing through the Fife town on Thursday morning:

He said: “I walked down for the paper this morning and saw loads of police cars and vans going past but I didn’t know what’s going on – I thought it was a crash at first.

“I heard the air ambulance going past the house soon after.”

Another local added: “My husband was up there, apparently someone got hurt at the quarry.

“It’s quite worrying when an air ambulance is called to the scene – I hope everyone is involved is OK.”

Police at Langside Quarry in Kennoway, Fife
Officers were called to the quarry on Thursday morning. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8:55am to attend an incident in Kennoway.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our trauma team, our special operations team and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We airlifted one male patient in his 20s to New Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “We can confirm attendance at a Scottish Ambulance Service lead incident at a quarry in Kennoway, Fife.

Emergency services called to Langside Quarry

“We received the call at 9.03am and two pumps were at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9am on Thursday to a report of a man injured at a commercial premises on Langside Road in Kennoway.

“Emergency services attended and a 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive is aware.”

When approached for comment Langside Quarry operator, The Purvis Group, said: “No comment at this time.”

